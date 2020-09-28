Pa. mother, daughter get life terms in slayings

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. — A mother and her adult daughter were sentenced Monday to life in prison in the slayings of five close relatives, including three children, outside Philadelphia last year.

Shana Decree, 47, and Dominique Decree, 21, were sentenced in Bucks County Court after entering guilty but mentally ill pleas to five counts of first-degree murder.

President Judge Wallace Bateman told the two that they had caused “unimaginable” harm, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Both women offered tearful apologies to the court and other relatives in the courtroom.

A children and youth services case worker who went to the Morrisville apartment in February 2019 found the bodies of Shana Decree’s children, Naa’Irah Smith, 25, and Damon Decree Jr., 13, both of Morrisville; Shana Decree’s sister Jamilla Campbell, 42, of Trenton, New Jersey; and Campbell’s 9-year-old twin daughters, Imani and Erika Allen. Campbell had been strangled and the others had been suffocated, the coroner’s office said.

Night vision, infrared approved for huntingHARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission has approved the use of night vision and infrared (thermal) optics in the hunting of furbearers, animals traditionally trapped or hunted for their pelts.

Commissioners gave final approval during a brief online meeting Saturday to the change, which will go into effect in six to eight weeks after the regulation is reviewed and published. State lawmakers earlier this year authorized the commission to regulate such devices, use of which was previously prohibited by state law.

Furbearing species that can be hunted in Pennsylvania are raccoons, foxes, coyotes, opossums, striped skunks, weasels, bobcats and porcupines.

State Rep. Parke Wentling, R-Erie, said the bill approved earlier was aimed at coyotes “whose population numbers continue to increase regardless of the fact that they can be hunted 24 hours a day, nearly 365 days a year.”

— Compiled From Wire Services