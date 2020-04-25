Twin River buying casinos in N.J., Nevada, Louisiana
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A casino company in the smallest state is pulling off one of the biggest deals of the year in the gambling industry, buying casinos in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Shreveport, Louisiana, and Lake Tahoe, Nevada.
Lincoln, Rhode Island-based Twin River Worldwide Holdings announced Friday it is buying Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel & Casino from Caesars Entertainment for $25 million. It also is buying Eldorado Shreveport Resort and Casino and the Mont Bleu Resort Casino & Spa in Lake Tahoe from Eldorado Resorts for a combined $155 million.
In the Atlantic City deal, Caesars Entertainment and VICI Properties are relinquishing Bally’s in an all-cash deal. VICI will receive $19 million, while Caesars will get $6 million.
