Twin River buying casinos in N.J., Nevada, Louisiana
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A casino company in the smallest state is pulling off one of the biggest deals of the year in the gambling industry, buying casinos in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Shreveport, Louisiana, and Lake Tahoe, Nevada.
Lincoln, Rhode Island-based Twin River Worldwide Holdings announced Friday it is buying Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel & Casino from Caesars Entertainment for $25 million. It also is buying Eldorado Shreveport Resort and Casino and the Mont Bleu Resort Casino & Spa in Lake Tahoe from Eldorado Resorts for a combined $155 million.
In the Atlantic City deal, Caesars Entertainment and VICI Properties are relinquishing Bally’s in an all-cash deal. VICI will receive $19 million, while Caesars will get $6 million.
The move expands Twin River’s footprint into three additional states. The company currently owns and manages seven casinos: two in Rhode Island, one in Mississippi, one in Delaware, and three casinos and a horse racetrack in Colorado.
The purchase of Bally’s should also remove a potential stumbling block to the $17.3 billion merger of Caesars Entertainment and Eldorado, a transaction that still needs the approval of gambling regulators in multiple states.
— Compiled from Tribune wire services
Coroner: 3-year-old boy’s drowning death ruled an accident
MANCHESTER, Pa. — The drowning death of a 3-year-old boy found in a neighbor’s fish pond this week has been ruled an accident, authorities said.
The York County Coroner’s Office said Osvaldo Correa-Mitchell Jr., of East Manchester, wandered outside and away from his caregiver’s watch on Wednesday. He was found unresponsive in the pond later in the day.
The boy was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there around 5:10 p.m.
The death remains under investigation by the Northeastern Regional Police Department. It’s not known if any charges may be filed.
— Compiled from Tribune wire services
