New York nixes Democratic presidential primary
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York canceled its 2020 Democratic presidential primary election because of the coronavirus pandemic, infuriating former candidate Bernie Sanders’ campaign and his supporters. They called Monday’s decision a strike against democracy.
The Democratic members of the state Board of Elections voted to nix the primary. New York will still hold its congressional and state-level primaries on June 23.
Commissioner Andrew Spano said he worried about potentially forcing voters and poll workers to choose between their democratic duty and their health. While there will still be other offices on the ballot, Spano reasoned it made sense to give voters an opportunity to choose in contested races but not to “have anyone on the ballot just for the purposes of issues at a convention.”
Sanders’ presidential campaign had asked the commissioners not to cancel the primary, noting that it helped select delegates who help determine the party’s platform and rules.
Police: Stepdad saw them in bed, so they plotted his deathCASCADE, Pa. — A man and his teenage girlfriend plotted to have her stepfather killed after he caught them in bed together, but the plan was foiled when the hit man they tried to hire went to police, authorities said.
The charges against Dillian Mikel Weaver, 19, of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and the 16-year-old girl, of nearby Cascade, include conspiracy and solicitation to commit murder, authorities said. The Associated Press is not naming the stepdaughter because she is being charged as a juvenile.
Bail has been set at $1 million each for Weaver and the girl, who were charged Friday. Authorities didn’t immediately return a message seeking information on attorneys who might be able to speak for the defendants.
Temple to freeze tuition for grad, undergrad students
Temple University students coming in the fall will see no tuition increase from last year, the school announced in a statement.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, which already led to pay cuts on staff, the university will freeze graduate and undergraduate tuition for the 2020-21 academic year, President Richard Englert said.
“With the economy in its current state, we could not in good conscience propose an increase in Temple’s tuition,” Englert said. “Students have had to face many challenges in recent months. A tuition increase should not be one of them.”
— Compiled from Tribune wire services
