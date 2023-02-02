Jackson, Miss., Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba speaks with reporters about the efforts underway to deliver a sustainable water system for Jackson residents following a roundtable discussion with community leaders and residents, Nov. 15, 2022, at Jackson State University. Lumumba said Monday legislation that would create a separate court system run by unelected judges in part of Mississippi’s capital city is racially motivated. — AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis