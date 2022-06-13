SEPTA offers $1,000 for information leading to arrest in assault on employee
SEPTA will give $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of an unidentified man who allegedly assaulted a SEPTA maintenance custodian on Monday morning.
SEPTA police said the man punched the custodian in the face at about 5:50 a.m. after she swept under the bench he was sleeping on at the Walnut-Locust station on the southbound platform of the Broad Street Line.
The custodian fell and hit a pillar, SEPTA police said. The custodian was taken to Jefferson Hospital for treatment.
The man then fled on Walnut Street towards 15th Street.
Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact SEPTA Transit Police at (215) 580-8111.
State extends deadline for property tax rebate program
Older and disabled Pennsylvanians now have until Dec. 31 to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes.
The deadline originally was June 30, but state officials announced on Monday that they have extended it for another six months.
Pennsylvanians over the age of 65, widows and widowers over the age of 50, and people with disabilities over the age of 18 might be eligible for rent and property tax rebates if they own a home and earn less than $35,000 annually or rent a home and earn less than $15,000 annually.
To find out if you are eligible and/or file an application, visit mypath.pa.gov.
So far this year, more than 41,000 Pennsylvanians have filed an application.
