University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball head coach Dawn Staley has already cemented herself as one of the greats. However, if Staley wins another national championship in three weeks, both she and her squad will make college hoops history in multiple ways. Staley will be just the fourth coach in the women’s game to win at least three national titles joining Connecticut’s Geno Auriemma, Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer and the late Pat Summitt at Tennessee. The Lady Gamecocks will also join Connecticut, Tennessee and Southern California as the only schools to win back-to-back NCAA titles since the Women’s tournament began in 1982.
Staley, a native of north Philadelphia, was named the 1988 National High School Player of the Year while at powerhouse Dobbins Tech where her classmates Bo Kimble, Doug Overton and the late Hank Gathers were also Public League icons. Staley then led the University of Virginia to three NCAA Final Four appearances, was named the 1991 Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, two National Player of the Year awards, as well as a three-time All-American selection.
In her journey to becoming a 2012 Naismith Memorial Basketball of Hall of Fame inductee, Staley continued her stellar playing career as a professional, winning three Olympic gold medals for Team USA along with two FIBA World Championships. She later excelled in the WNBA as a five-time All-Star and was selected to the league’s All-Decade team.
Being a point guard, of course, there was little question that Staley would become a great coach. In her 22nd season, Staley is an astounding 538-185 first at Temple where she coached the Owls to four conference titles and six 20-win seasons along with six NCAA tournament appearances. In 2008, she left Broad Street for South Carolina taking the Gamecocks to three Final Fours, winning it all twice and is the odds-on favorite to be crowned national champions during this year’s March Madness.
Carolina comes into the tournament loaded with the sensational Aliyah Boston who earned All-America status for the third consecutive year along with her teammates Zia Cooke (second team) and Brea Beal (third team) who also made the All-American squad. Boston is a four-time Southeastern Conference Defensive of the Player of the Year while Cooke leads S.C. in scoring, with 15.3 points per game. Beal is a defensive gem herself as she and Boston are finalists for national defender awards.
“Finally, I’m glad our players are being recognized,” Staley said to WTLX-TV in Columbia, S.C. “Brea has been doing this for four years, Aliyah is Aliyah and Zia … they’re finally giving us our flowers.”
Their beloved coach always allows players to be themselves.
“Coach Staley has just made us better women,” Boston told ESPN. “I came into college at age 17 and she helped me find my voice, especially being a Black woman in sport and society. I’m just so thankful for her.” Boston also made the first team as an Academic All-American.
As the number one overall seed and a perfect at 32-0, South Carolina will take on Norfolk State Friday in the first round at home under the Greenville bracket. It is always difficult to finish any season undefeated but if there’s any team who can pull it off, it would be Staley’s gamecocks, a first for her as a coach, if that happens. Staley coaches hard as any great former player from Philly would she balances the toughness with praise.
“If they mess up in practice, I’m cussin’ and fussin’,” said Staley. “If they are doing something great, we are chest bumpin’ and high-fiving. They respect me and I respect them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.