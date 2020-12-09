When the novel coronavirus pandemic hit in March and schools closed, Tara Aldrich wasn’t sure if her educational staffing agency would survive.

She leads Educators On Call, which specializes in providing substitute teachers and paraprofessionals to charter and private schools.

The pandemic has caused the agency to lose some its clients and teachers.

“COVID has done a lot of damage business wise," Aldrich said.

"It's been a scary time for me. I wasn’t sure that we’d make it through December. I was like if we don’t have teachers out there, how we are going to survive this, but opportunities were presented."

She said her few clients are enabling the company to stay afloat.

Aldrich has pivoted to prepare her staff to provide remote instruction. Schools have adopted virtual learning in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, which is causing a myriad of challenges for educators, children and parents.

"There are a lot of challenges that people are facing," Aldrich said.

"I have friends and family members who have little ones and they are are exhausted because they are like an assistant teacher, literally having to support their child with online learning."

Aldrich says it has been a frustrating and overwhelming period for children.

“They don’t get to engage with their friends in school and a lot of times they are frustrated and giving the parents grief or their family members grief because they are overwhelmed too,” she explained.

“Then there is the concern about learning gaps that are being created. Students aren’t learning as much as they probably would if they were in the classroom setting.”

Educators on Call has created a learning center at its Jenkintown-based office for parents needing a safe place for their children to come during the workday. The company offers tutoring in reading and math for students who utilize the center.

Aldrich grew up in Philadelphia where she raised by a mother who was also an educator. However, she was encouraged to pursue a career in business or another field instead of following in her mother's footsteps.

Aldrich attended Howard University and earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing. She worked in marketing for a while, however she didn't find the field fulfilling. After being laid off during the mid-90s, she became a substitute teacher in Washington, D.C.

“From the first hour in the classroom, the smell of chalk and children did something for my soul and I stayed in the field,” Aldrich said.

She worked in Washington, D.C. as a long term sub and then returned home to Philadelphia to earn her master's degree and certification.

Aldrich has more than 20 years of experience, having taught at the Ivy Leaf School in Mt. Airy and in the School District of Springfield Township.

After retiring as an assistant principal for Mastery Charter School, she started her business in 2012. Her observations as a longtime educator and former principal, spurred Aldrich to tap into entrepreneurship.

"It was through the lens of being a teacher and then an administrator and seeing what I felt were some of the weaknesses the agencies that we were working with," she said.

Aldrich realized that some of the agencies' substitute teachers didn't really care about their students.

"We would find teachers sitting at the desk reading a newspaper and the kids would just be running the room," she recalled.

“I felt like from my experience that I could provide a different quality of service so I jumped out on faith, retired from the school district system and started Educators On Call."

Aldrich formed a sister company, Tutors on Call, a one-on-one online tutoring service in October 2018. The pandemic led her to build out this service as a additional support for students that may be struggling with remote learning or need enrichment.

Aldrich is passionate about being a business owner.

“It’s not just a job,” said Aldrich, who is a 2015 graduate of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business program.

“Being an entrepreneur is not for the faint of heart at all and it has to be something that you truly love.”

-Entrepreneurs selected by the African American Chamber of Commerce

Information Box

Tara Aldrich

Current position

CEO and founder of Educators On Call

Former position

Former assistant principal, Mastery Charter School

Affiliations

Member of the African American Chamber of Commerce of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.