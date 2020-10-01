NEW YORK — Stacey Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, is about to enter the animated world of the Johnson family.

Abrams, a former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate and chair of the voting rights advocacy group Fair Fight, is set to lend her voice to the upcoming animated episode of ABC's "black-ish," CNN has learned exclusively.

In the episode, which is the the second of two new episodes scheduled to air back-to-back on Oct. 4, Dre (Anthony Anderson) begins to explore local politics and, at one point, seeks some advice from Abrams, the network said.

The two episodes are airing as a one-hour television special and will focus on following the family "as they navigate the upcoming presidential election," a description added.

Both episodes will be directed by Matthew A. Cherry, whose animated short film "Hair Love" won an Oscar. Graham Towers and Ben Deeb wrote the animated episode.

The special will set the stage for the official return of "black-ish" on Oct. 21.

This year, which is the show's seventh season, "black-ish" will tackle current events like the global pandemic and "the movement for social justice and equality," according to ABC.

Anderson and his leading lady, Tracee Ellis Ross were both nominated for Emmy's this year but didn't win.

The series, created by Kenya Barris, premiered in 2014. The show follows an upper middle class African-American family led by Andre 'Dre' Johnson (Anderson) and Rainbow Johnson (Ross). The show revolves around the family's lives, as they juggle several personal and sociopolitical issues. The show also features the characters Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi), Andre Johnson Jr. (Marcus Scribner), Jack Johnson (Miles Brown) and Diane Johnson (Marsai Martin).

In later seasons, the characters of Josh Oppenhol (Jeff Meacham), Ruby Johnson (Jenifer Lewis), Charlie Telphy (Deon Cole), and Leslie Stevens (Peter Mackenzie) became series regulars, while the character of Earl Johnson (Laurence Fishburne) makes recurring appearances.

The show's success has also prompted spin-offs "grown-ish," which stars Shahidi as her character travels to college, and a prequel show, "mixed-ish," centered on young Bow and her biracial family in the 1980s.