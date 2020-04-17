ST. VINCENT — Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves says his administration plans to bring home Vincentian sailors who have been stranded on cruise and other ships due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“There are Vincentians who are still out there who want to come home, just as Vincentians, overwhelmingly, took the opportunity on come home between the 18th and the 28 [of March] when we had the last flight,” He said recently.
Gonsalves said some employers want charter flights to bring these Vincentians home.
“But, clearly, from where they are coming, it is going to be important that they be tested and that their employers, for instances, in the case of a cruise ship who may like them to come, they’ll have to organize here, under our own supervision in quarantine facilities after they had been tested properly overseas,” he explained.
“We can’t deny our citizens the right to come home but we have to put the parameters and the protocols in place under which they can come,” he added.
The prime minister said he knows some people will say that he should let Vincentians who are overseas stay where they are.
“And there is merit in that. But there is the consideration on the other hand. We are not rushing on that because we will ask for certain tests to be done and certain protocols to be clearly and precisely established,” Gonsalves said.
He acknowledged that the country has had some difficulties, especially with nationals who have returned from overseas and have been breaking their quarantine. He said these are “good people, who have made important contributions to their families and to this country”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.