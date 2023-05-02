YCPN

YCPN president Chikezie Wood addresses the crowd at Irie Entree in University City. —OJ Spivey

As thousands traveled to Philadelphia for the nation’s oldest and largest track and field competition in the United States, a local nonprofit held a fundraiser in support of Caribbean athletes who participate.

The Young Caribbean Professional Network (YCPN) assists more than 700 mostly underprivileged high school students from the Caribbean to attend and participate in the Penn Relays each year. The organization provides them with food, accommodations and toiletries. This year’s Penn Relays reception was hosted at a popular Jamaican-owned University City restaurant just a few blocks away from Franklin Field.

