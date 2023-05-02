As thousands traveled to Philadelphia for the nation’s oldest and largest track and field competition in the United States, a local nonprofit held a fundraiser in support of Caribbean athletes who participate.
The Young Caribbean Professional Network (YCPN) assists more than 700 mostly underprivileged high school students from the Caribbean to attend and participate in the Penn Relays each year. The organization provides them with food, accommodations and toiletries. This year’s Penn Relays reception was hosted at a popular Jamaican-owned University City restaurant just a few blocks away from Franklin Field.
“Our fundraiser is very important,” said Chikezie Wood, president of YCPN. “The students have to find their way because the relays does not pay for food or hotel stays. That is where we step in.”
Wood, a native of Trinidad, began at the Network as a University of Pennsylvania student before joining its board of directors as treasurer. Over the past 15 years, the annual reception has helped such elite sprinters as Usain Bolt and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce who both represent Jamaica. Bolt and Fraser-Pryce went on to win several Olympic gold medals and set world records.
The organization was present for the entire Penn Relays weekend with volunteers providing food and drinks to Team Jamaica as wells taking donations from the public. According to their website, the YCPN is dedicated to engaging Caribbean and Latino students and professionals (ages 18-45), for personal, professional and business growth in the Greater Northeast Region of the United States. It encourages young professionals from the Caribbean, Latino, Haitian, African, Asian and European communities to join to build a strong Diverse Young Global Network in the Greater Northeast corridor. Its core values are: “Connect, Give Back and Have Fun.”
The event emceed by Wood, and Network Chairman Blane F. Stoddart, raised over $24,000 pledged by guests, members and corporate donors. YCPN also offers programs to members and students who are in the early stages of their careers. They are paired with senior executives for career advice, mentorship and sponsorship.
Last year, YCPN awarded 25 scholarships totaling $50,000 to local Caribbean, Latinx and minority higher education students with their college expenses. In 2023, the goal is to award at least $75,000.
“We have a wide range of students and professionals throughout the diaspora,” said Vice President Jean Wintz Dabney. Some of them are American born but their parents are from these countries.” Wintz Dabney, who was born in Guyana, has been with YCPN for the past seven years.
A couple of ways YCPN congregates and raises money is through Caribbean Restaurant Week which engages the regions finest eateries to add Caribbean specials to their menus for one week, in which thousands dine for a prefixed price. Part of the proceeds go toward YCPN programs.
Mixers are also held in popular restaurants throughout the city. These meetups have led to lifelong cross-cultural friendships and business relationships. “We have these meet and greets to make sure people can have a leg up to get the job and life they want,” said Wood.
Each year, YCPN holds their annual International Awards that recognizes outstanding business and institutional leaders that are creating jobs and economic development opportunities in the international markets, or making significant contributions in the global community.
As YCPN remains dedicated to creating access to educational and economic opportunities for students and young professionals in the global marketplace, they are looking to grow in America as well as in the tropical islands. Based in Philadelphia, the Network has since opened a chapter in New York City with plans to also launch in Washington, D.C., South Florida and the Caribbean. The expansion makes perfect because YPCN has awarded scholarships to students in each of those regions.
