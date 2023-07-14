For nearly two decades, Wilton Norman Chamberlain was widely considered the greatest basketball player that ever lived. Yet, as time has passed, the Big Dipper’s legacy has been largely minimized, demonized or, in some instances, completely dismissed. It is as if Chamberlain has become a fable to be read in a preschool book prior to nap time. Thankfully, a new documentary premiering this weekend brings the apex of curiosity to Chamberlain beyond the perception of merely some urban legend that doesn’t really exist.
“Goliath” is a three-part series examining the historic life, career and impact of Chamberlain, one of the most emulated and misunderstood athletes of all time. Chamberlain changed the way the game is played, broke records and racial barriers and challenged the unwritten rules for all athletes, especially Black basketball players, conforming to his own standards on and off the court.
The documentary is produced by Village Roadshow Television and Religion of Sports in association with Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett’s Content Cartel, Happy Madison Productions and Heeltap! Entertainment.
“It was an honor and privilege for my team and me to share Wilt’s incredible legacy with the world,” said Garnett. “Wilt’s cultural impact as a prominent outspoken African American athlete was revolutionary, especially during a time when social strength was not popular.”
The film chronicles Chamberlain’s life from his struggles to fit as an unusually tall kid in West Philadelphia, to his unmatched dominance as a basketball player at Overbrook High School, the University of Kansas and the NBA.
Directed by Rob Ford and Christopher Dillon, the objective was to challenge the longstanding parables of Chamberlain being labeled as a selfish villain and loser. “We just wanted to present the games, how Wilt played and then show the narratives,” said Dillon. Even Chamberlain himself has often said, “No one roots for Goliath.”
There have been multiple attempts to produce an extensive documentary on seven-foot icon, but all seemed to fall through until now. One of the most important parts of the production was receiving the blessing of his family, particularly his two sisters Barbara Lewis and Selina Gross.
“They were important for us to go deeper into who their brother was as a human being,” says co-director Ford. “It wouldn’t have had the level of authenticity without the family involved.” Lewis handles the estate where the directors were given access to Chamberlain’s archives. “Through our research, there is gap between what you thought happened and was actually detailed,” claims Dillon.
In addition, the film interviewed several of Chamberlain’s friends, teammates and opponents such as Sonny Hill, Wali Jones, Billy Cunningham, Al Attles, Ray Scott, Jerry West and Pat Riley. All of whom gave insightful commentary to set the record straight on how magnificent Chamberlain really was.
When Chamberlain retired from pro basketball, he owned or set more than 100 NBA records, mostly notably 100 points in a single game. Only fellow Philadelphian Kobe Bryant has remotely come close with an 81-point performance in 2006.
What the documentary also points out is how Chamberlain was ahead of his time with player empowerment and pushing for ownership.
“I’m not even sure guys like Michael Jordan or LeBron James realize the extent of what Wilt has done,” says Ford. “People need to know that and pay homage to it. He paved the way.”
With all of Chamberlain’s accomplishments as perhaps the GOAT to his alleged 20,000 commencements with women, was the Big Dipper interesting or complicated? Ford admitted to both and Dillion concurred. “Anyone who is complex makes them inherently interesting.”
Goliath is currently streaming on demand and on streaming platforms for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers before making its on-air debut on Showtime Network this Sunday. For information on the Wilt Chamberlain Memorial Fund, log on to wiltfund.org.
