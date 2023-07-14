For nearly two decades, Wilton Norman Chamberlain was widely considered the greatest basketball player that ever lived. Yet, as time has passed, the Big Dipper’s legacy has been largely minimized, demonized or, in some instances, completely dismissed. It is as if Chamberlain has become a fable to be read in a preschool book prior to nap time. Thankfully, a new documentary premiering this weekend brings the apex of curiosity to Chamberlain beyond the perception of merely some urban legend that doesn’t really exist.

“Goliath” is a three-part series examining the historic life, career and impact of Chamberlain, one of the most emulated and misunderstood athletes of all time. Chamberlain changed the way the game is played, broke records and racial barriers and challenged the unwritten rules for all athletes, especially Black basketball players, conforming to his own standards on and off the court.

