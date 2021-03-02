When the city of Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania lifted restrictions to allow 15% capacity at indoor sporting events, Wells Fargo Center announced today that fans will be welcomed "Back to Broad Street" for Philadelphia Flyers and Philadelphia 76ers games starting Sunday, March 7.
Taking in-state and local regulations, NHL and NBA guidance, and the arena's own strict health and safety protocols, Wells Fargo Center will initially be able to host approximately 3,100 fans for Flyers and 76ers game.
Tuesday's announcement comes after months of close-coordination with state and health officials, extensive, science-backed research into similar arena re-openings, and input from leading medical experts. Even with this initially limited capacity, hundreds of part-time employees will be brought back to work each Flyers and 76ers home game.
In order to attend Flyers and 76ers games, fans will be required to wear a mask at all times, complete a health assessment questionnaire, and follow social distancing rules.
"We've been working around the clock to ensure that we can safely welcome Flyers and 76ers fans back to Wells Fargo Center, and we're thrilled to open our doors to Philly sports fans once again," said Valerie Camillo, president of business operations for the Philadelphia Flyers and Wells Fargo Center in a statement. "This is a big deal for our building and our teams, but it's also an important step for our local economy. Every time the Flyers and 76ers play at home, we'll have hundreds of part-time employees back on the job and dozens of local businesses will benefit, too, so this is a win for our entire city. We're incredibly proud of the extensive health and safety measures we've put in place to make this possible, and in the weeks and months ahead, we're committed to always putting safety first."
"We are thrilled to finally welcome home the best fans in the world. Our team feeds off of our fans' incredible energy, so it's no coincidence the 76ers have been the best home team in the NBA over the last several years," said Chris Heck, 76ers president of business operations in a statement. "Over the past 12 months, we've learned many new ways to stay connected with our fans, but there's no replacing their physical presence. We are all looking to the return of 76ers fans to the building as we continue our quest toward an NBA title."
Even with a restricted capacity, returning fans back to Wells Fargo Center would allow hundreds of part-time employees to return to work. When the arena is open at full capacity, approximately two thousands employees are on the job at each Flyers and 76ers home game.
