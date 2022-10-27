There’s a distinct energy running through the streets of Philadelphia, one of confidence and community. It’s the fortuitous feeling of exceeding expectations. It’s the manifestation of our cup running over with the spoils of victory. Philadelphia, a city of winners, and on Wednesday, Oct. 26, PHL Sports along with the City of Philadelphia and The Wanamaker Building held a special event to honor that winning spirit.
The 2022 John Wanamaker Athletic Award Luncheon brought giants of the sports world together in one room. The honorees were a diverse group crossing the lines of sport, competition level, gender and experience, but the one thing they all had in common was their commitment to uplifting their community through athletic excellence. That evening Temple University fencing coach Dr. Nikki Franke, the Anderson Monarchs, a local youth sports organization and the late Coach Cliff Smith of the Parkside Saints all received their flowers.
After that, one of the best goalies in the world, and a major player for the Philadelphia Union’s magnificent season, Andre Blake would receive the John Wanamaker Athletic Award. By winning the award Blake adds his name to a list of sports greats in Philadelphia like Chuck Bednarik, Wilt Chamberlain and Dawn Staley.
Mayor Jim Kenney was the first speaker of the evening, expressing his pleasure to be called on such a positive occasion.The mayor was proud to be in a space honoring ambassadors of the city. Kenney even joked that it was “no problem” to have Phillies fans climbing poles around the city to celebrate last week’s NLCS victory.
“Part of me is excited to have so many winners in our city,” said Kenny, “but the other part of me is anxious to see the celebrations that come with that, but it’s a good problem to have.”
But the night was about much more than winning on the world stage. The majority of the honorees were organizers and role models in neighborhoods and educational institutions.
Coach Cliff received the Sports Volunteer or the Year award. The Philadelphia Department of Parks and Recreation highlighted Coach Cliff’s leadership, selflessness and passion for serving his players and those in need. Coach Cliff passed away due to COVID-19 last year, but his legacy lives on in the memory of each of the players he coached, coaches he mentored and in the Parkside Saints Football Program that he founded. He is also one of the main advocates of a brand new recreational facility being built in the Hunting Park section of the city.
The Anderson Monarchs won the Robert P. Levy Community Service Award. The youth development organization in South Philadelphia sought to mentor thousands of youth with both educational and athletic opportunities.
The David P. Montgomery Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Dr. Nikki Franke. Dr. Franke retired this summer after serving as the head coach of the Temple University fencing team for 50 years. In addition to being a two-time Olympian and the first Black woman to coach an NCAA Division I fencing team, Dr. Franke only recorded two losing seasons in five decades.
Saving the most notable name for last was the Philadelphia Union goalie and shining example of commitment to his craft, Andre Blake. He donned a turquoise suit that shimmered as he walked to the mic to make his brief speech. All of his coaches, teammates and family were in attendance as well. After the chants of “Andre Blake” finally died down, he spoke of his rollercoaster ride to success with the Union. He showed vulnerability when speaking of the expectations that came with being drafted number one overall in 2014 and the expectation of leadership, skill and consistency that he had yet to develop. Through it all he developed a mantra “get better, not bitter.”
While claiming to be someone who isn’t much of a public speaker, Blake summed up his role on his conference championship bound team rather poignantly.
“When I’m not on the pitch, not in my gear, not with my teammates, I get nervous,” said Blake. “Competing with my team is what comes natural to me.”
The simple statement speaks volumes for not just Blake and the Union, not just the honored guests of the evening, but of the winning culture being restored to the city of Philadelphia. You can’t be a successful team without buying into concepts like selflessness, giving maximum effort and caring about those around you. That spirit is what pushes all of these athletes and coaches forward.
It’s only right that Andre Blake was giving the last word of the ceremony that summed up more than just our reason to come together, but the general electricity pulsing through the city.
“This is truly the best sports city in the world.”
