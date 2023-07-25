Dozens of fans, family and friends gathered in the Black Bottom last week as if it were a family reunion. It indeed was as a new mural was unveiled honoring one of Philly’s native sons.
We Embrace Fatherhood, in collaboration with Mural Arts Philadelphia, the Mantua Civic Association and PC Radio Live, hosted the dedication of “Shoot for the Stars” celebrating the life and achievements of Philadelphia basketball legend Wali “Wonder” Jones. The mural graces a wall of HUB Playground at 37th and Mount Vernon Streets.
Jones, now 81, starred at the legendary Overbrook High School, winning multiple city championships in the late 1950s along with Walt Hazzard, Ralph Heyward and Wayne Hightower. Jones then made his way farther out on Lancaster Avenue to play collegiately at Villanova University, earning All-East Regional honors and a degree in Economics. A few of his Main Line teammates, Jim McMonagle, Joe Turk, George Leftwich, Mickey Weeks and others were in attendance supporting Jones.
After his All-Rookie season with the Baltimore Bullets in 1965, Jones was traded home to the Philadelphia 76ers eventually becoming the starting point guard. In 1967, Jones along with fellow West Philly native and Overbrook alum Wilt Chamberlain, Hal Greer and Billy Cunningham won an NBA Championship by dethroning the Boston Celtics and outlasting the then San Francisco Warriors. Jones was also the Most Valuable Player of the USA Basketball Senior Dream Team in 1996.
“That image up on this mural is not me,” said Jones. “It’s my mother who had a garden in this neighborhood and my 106-year-old father who drove us all around to play ball.”
Jones is a beloved educator, activist and community member whose Shoot for the Stars program introduces Philadelphia’s youth to the rigor, discipline, joy and commitment that are all critical to success, both on and off the court.
In a mission that began during his NBA career, Jones also spearheaded a program called Concerned Athletes In Action which utilized fellow basketball players to talk with young people.
Jones played with the Sixers from 1965-71, then in Milwaukee where he played with Kareem Abdul Jabbar and Oscar Robertson. Soon after the Miami Heat was born in 1988, Cunningham brought Jones down to South Florida as the franchise’s community liaison for 17 years.
“What we’re still doing with youth around the country is the same that men like Sonny Hill and John Chaney did for us here in Philadelphia,” said Jones.
We Embrace Fatherhood, a program of the Urban Affairs Coalition, is led by De’Wayne Drummond (president of the Mantua Civic Association) and Derrick Pratt (founder of PC Radio Live). It was formed in the Spring of 2020 as a collective of fathers, activists and artists with a mission to support the intentional transformation of families, using public art, events and an insistence on accountability to address the community crisis created by systemic obstacles to male engagement.
The mural was created by artists Gabe Tiberino and Taqiy Muhammed and is the latest of over 4,000 across the city. In the Spring of 2021, Pratt and Drummond began conversations with Jane Golden and Cathy Harris of Mural Arts Philadelphia and Harry Philbrick of Philadelphia Contemporary about commissioning a mural to decorate the decaying wall of the building adjacent to the HUB basketball court, to bringing life and light to this section of Mantua.
Now, two years later, the dream is now a reality, as the extensive new work of community-centered art features of collage of Wali Jones’ journey.
Wali Wonder summed up his legacy and the strength of the neighborhood with some closing remarks that included, “If not you, who? If not now, when? If not here, where?”
