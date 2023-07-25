Dozens of fans, family and friends gathered in the Black Bottom last week as if it were a family reunion. It indeed was as a new mural was unveiled honoring one of Philly’s native sons.

We Embrace Fatherhood, in collaboration with Mural Arts Philadelphia, the Mantua Civic Association and PC Radio Live, hosted the dedication of “Shoot for the Stars” celebrating the life and achievements of Philadelphia basketball legend Wali “Wonder” Jones. The mural graces a wall of HUB Playground at 37th and Mount Vernon Streets.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.