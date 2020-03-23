The Philadelphia Black Basketball Hall of Fame has postponed its fourth annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
According to former St. Joseph’s Prep, University of Maryland and NBA standout Mo Howard, no make up date has been set.
“Given the recent developments regarding Coronavirus(COVID-19),and after gathering information from local organizations and authorities, we will have to postpone our 4th Annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony,” the Philadelphia Black Basketball Hall of Fame said in a statement. “The health and safety of our families and friends, is our paramount priority, at this time and is in the best interest of public safety. We will be providing updates regarding rescheduling and or refund information shortly.”
Two Overbrook High School standouts Wali Jones and the late Walt Hazzard, highlight the 2020 Class of The Philadelphia Black Basketball Hall of Fame. Joining Jones and Hazzard for induction will be Ollie Johnson, Linda Hester, Shawn Harvey, Paul “Snoop” Graham. Ken Hamilton will go in as a coach and Bill Williams is listed as a AAU/Grassroots Community Contributor.
Iverson Games remain in play
Still no word on whether the Iverson Games slated for April 22 and April 24 at the 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware will be postponed because of the coronavirus. The 24K Showcase game on April 22 is slated to feature former Neumann-Goretti standout star Diamond Johnson. She will be the first female player ever in the game.
The 2020 Iverson Classic will be played in honor and dedication to late former Lower Merion and Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. They, along with seven others, died in a helicopter accident in California on Jan. 26. Johnson, who will attend Rutgers University in the fall, ended her prep career with 2,813 points. She finished 70 points behind Bryant’s Southeastern Pennsylvania prep record of 2,883.
P.J. Walker comes to terms with Panthers
A person familiar with the situation says the Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms on contracts with former XFL quarterback P.J. Walker of the Houston Roughnecks and former Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead.
The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the moves have not been announced by the team since the players have yet to pass physicals. The person said Walker agreed to a two-year contract and Whitehead will get a one-year deal.
Walker joined the Panthers on the first day that XFL players were allowed to sign with NFL teams.
Both Walker and Whitehead played college football at Temple under new Panthers coach Matt Rhule.
The 25-year-old Walker was one of the stars of the XFL and a leading MVP candidate, throwing for 1,338 yards with 15 touchdown passes and four interceptions while leading the Roughnecks to a 5-0 start before the league canceled its season because of the coronavirus outbreak.
While playing under Rhule at Temple, Walker threw for 10,668 yards in four seasons with 74 touchdowns and 44 interceptions before finishing in 2017. He has spent parts of the past three seasons on the Colts practice squad, but has never played a regular-season down in the NFL.
Walker joins a crowded quarterback room in Carolina, although Cam Newton is expected to be traded or released in the near future.
Teddy Bridgewater is expected to be Carolina’s starting quarterback after agreeing to a three-year, $63 million contract last week to replace Newton. Will Grier, a third-round draft pick in 2019, and Kyle Allen, who started 12 games last season for Carolina, are the other QBs on the roster.
Whitehead is a more proven player. He’s played 125 games with 87 starts and has 633 tackles and five interceptions. He has started 63 of a possible 64 games over the past four seasons with the Lions and Raiders. Last year Whitehead had 108 tackles for the Raiders.
He could help ease the loss of linebacker Luke Kuechly, who announced his retirement after last season.
