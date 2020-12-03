Villanova basketball standout Jeremiah Robinson-Earl was named the Philadelphia Big 5 Player of the Week and Big East Player of the Week. Robinson-Earl, a 6-foot-9, 230-pound sophomore forward, averaged 20.0 points and 9.0 rebounds to help the Wildcats post a 2-1 record to start last week.
He was named the Most Outstanding Player at the 2K Empire Classic for guiding Villanova to the tournament with victories over Boston College and Arizona State. Robinson-Earl had a new career high with 28 points and eight rebounds in the 83-74 win over the Sun Devils on Thanksgiving night.
Khalif Battle's NCAA waiver approved; Temple guard immediately eligible
The NCAA has approved Khalif Battle's waiver to compete this season making Temple University sophomore guard immediately eligible.
"This is great news for Khalif as well as our program," said Aaron McKie, Temple head basketball coach in a statement. "Khalif has worked really hard in practice and we are anxious to see him on the court. We are very thankful that the NCAA was able to review and grant this waiver prior to the season's start."
Battle, a 6-foot-5, 175-pound guard, played his freshman year at Butler last season where played in 24 games, averaging 11 minutes and three points a game. He had double-figures in two games with a season-high 11 points in the team's season-opening win over IUPUI.
Battle, a four-star recruit from Trenton Catholic, averaged 23.7 points a game as a senior. The Edison, N.J. native was ranked as the country's 82nd best prospect by ESPN.com.
In other Temple basketball news, McKie recently announced senior transfer Colin Daly to the team. Daly, a 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard, who will join the team as a walk-on, played the last three years at West Chester University.
"We are excited to add Colin Daly to the Temple family," McKie said in a statement. "He is an extremely hard worker and comes from a true Philadelphia basketball family. His attitude and knowledge of the game will be an attitude to the program."
Daly, whose brother Ryan Daly plays for Saint Joseph's. Daly, a three-point shooter, made 68 career three-pointers at WCU. he made 24-of-54 (.444) as a junior in the 2019-20 season.
Tom Gola Collection on Goldin Auction holiday auction block
Former La Salle basketball great and Philadelphia Warriors/New York Knicks legend Tom Gola's rare basketball memorabilia are on the Goldin Auctions block in the Holiday Auction, which is underway and continues through December 12th and 13th.
The collection is highlighted by his 1986 NBA All Star Ring (presented to him as a former player; Gola was a five-time all-star) and a pair of game-worn jerseys, one a 1959 Warriors road jersey #15, and the second a New York Knicks #6 signed jersey from the the early 1960's.
In addition, several college awards-related trophies and plaques belong to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame are available including his "Certificate of Election" to the Basketball Hall of Fame dated 1974. For more information, go to https://goldauctions.com/Catgeory/Thomas_Gola_Collection-268.html for the whole the collection.
Philadelphia 76ers to play two preseason games
In the coming days, the Philadelphia 76ers will play two preseason games tipping off the NBA season. The Sixers will face the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. on TNT. The game will be played at the Wells Fargo Center.
In the second matchup, the Sixers will visit the Indiana Pacers on Friday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m.
