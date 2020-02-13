Valentine’s Night Showtime boxing card at 2300 Arena
ShoBox: The New Generation will have an impressive card on Feb. 14 at 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia.
The headline bout, which will be shown live on Showtime at 10 p.m. will feature Cleveland’s Thomas Mattice (15-1-1) and Mexico City’s Isaac Cruz (18-1-1) in a lightweight clash. The co-featured main event is a super bantamweight duel between unbeaten Raeese Aleem (15-0) and Adam Lopez (19-3-2) of San Antonio.
The undercard will see a pair of unbeaten super lightweights Montana Love (12-0-1), from Cleveland, and Houston’s Jerrico Walton (16-0).
In a clash of unbeaten super welterweights, Detroit’s Derrick Colemon Jr. (11-0) will fight Joseph Jackson (15-0) of Greensobor, N.C.
Hank Gathers statue unveiling set for Feb. 29
Loyola Marymount will unveil a statue of late Murrell Dobbins Tech star Hank Gathers this month to mark the 30th anniversary of the school’s run to the Elite Eight after his fatal collapse on the court.
The statue will debut outside Gersten Pavilion on Feb. 29, before the Lions’ last home game of the season against the University of San Francisco. Former coach Paul Westhead and members of the 1989-90 team will attend and be honored at halftime.
Gathers’ No. 44 jersey was retired by the school in 2000. The entire team was inducted into LMU’s Hall of Fame in 2005. He was the second player in NCAA history to lead the nation in both scoring and rebounding in the same season.
The statue was created by Rotblatt-Amrany, the same studio that designed statues at Staples Center and Michael Jordan’s statue outside Chicago’s United Center. Gathers’ mother, Lucille, and other family members were able to view the statue’s creation in progress.
Gathers collapsed on March 4, 1990, in a West Coast Conference tournament game. He was taken to a hospital where he died at age 23. The rest of the tournament was canceled and the Lions were awarded the league’s NCAA tournament bid because they had won the regular-season title. They went on to reach the Elite Eight before losing to eventual national champion UNLV.
Gathers’ autopsy showed he had a heart muscle disorder.
Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna buried last week
Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were buried in a private family service a little less than two weeks after they and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.
According to death certificates obtained by The Los Angeles Times, Kobe and Gianna were buried Feb. 7 at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar.
The victims were: Kobe Bryant, 41; Gianna Bryant, 13; John Altobelli, 56; Keri Altobelli, 46; Alyssa Altobelli, 13; Christina Mauser, 38; Ara Zobayan, 50; Sarah Chester, 45; and Payton Chester, 13.
The Associated Press contributed to this story
