The University of Pennsylvania, host of the Penn Relays, will not participate in the annual race.
The university has canceled all spring sports through the remainder of the academic year and placed travel and event attendance restrictions on campus through April 17. A spokesperson in the office of Dave Johnson, director of the Penn Relays, confirmed on Thursday that Penn student-athletes will not participate.
The move makes the university at least the third competitor to withdraw from the annual three-day competition.
The Jamaican government on Tuesday banned all of the country’s schools from traveling to participate in the relays. Tuesday also marked the same day the Caribbean island nation and Philadelphia logged their first COVID-19 cases.
Lincoln University announced Wednesday that it will not send student-athletes to the Penn Relays due to concerns about coronavirus.
Johnson said Wednesday that Baltimore public schools also were considering pulling out of the race.
Asked why University of Pennsylvania student-athletes were not participating, Johnson said, "that's not for me to say, frankly." He also declined to say why other student-athletes from around the nation and world should still participate — "I won't answer that question."
Johnson said the university was working on an update on the Penn Relays that could be released by the end of the day Thursday.
But the race was still on as of lunchtime Thursday. Johnson said Wednesday that the race was still set for next month (April 23-25) and that organizers were "monitoring [the coronavirus outbreak] day by day." He said “everything is possible” when asked if organizers were considering canceling the event.
“If a governmental or health organization says that we cannot continue, then at that point that’s when it’s clearly shut down,” he said. “Right now, we are proceeding as if it will happen.”
The Penn Relays is the oldest track and field carnival in the U.S. It has never been canceled during its 125-year history, including in 1917 when the U.S. entered World War I and the following year when the Spanish Flu pandemic reached the city.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of participation by Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Students from an estimated 50 international high schools were expected to take part in the Penn Relays, with those from Jamaica making up the majority (30 to 35 high schools). Between 10 and 12 Caribbean nations are still expected to send high school athletes to the event. Dozens of other foreign athletes who attend U.S. colleges and universities also will compete.
Jamaican athletes will not participate in the race because the “travel and the location could involve levels of risk that we would like to discourage,” Jamaican Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Christopher Tufton said in a release on the country’s government website.
Jamaica’s absence will be “a loss for us,” said Irwine Clare, CEO of Team Jamaica Bickle, which provides support for Jamaican and Caribbean athletes during the competition. Many athletes were expected to showcase “significant firepower” as they vie for positions on the country’s Olympic team this year.
“We’re disappointed,” Clare said, “because for us it represents our opportunity for Jamaicans in the diaspora to be entertained and to give support to our athletes, many of whom would probably be going on to represent the country at various global events.”
The Kenney administration has recommended that individuals not attend large public gatherings of more than 5,000 people, but did not cancel any events. On Tuesday, organizers of the city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled the event over concerns about the virus.
