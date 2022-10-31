Call it the comeback to end comebacks.
The Philadelphia Union used three quick goals to earn a 3-1 victory over reigning champion New York FC to earn an appearance in the MLS Cup final before a crowd of 19,770 raucous fans Sunday night at Subaru Park just outside of Philadelphia.
For the first time, the Union beat the NYFC twice this season, sweeping the team with a 2-0 win in March and 2-1 victory in June.
The Union will head to Los Angeles for the title game, Saturday at Los Angeles FC (4 p.m., Fox29 and UniMás). In the Western Conference final, Supporters’ Shield winners Los Angeles FC delivered an emphatic 3-0 win at home over Austin FC. Cristian Arango's 21st goal got the scoring started.
"This is a special time right now for the team and the city," said Union head coach Jim Curtin. "They've proven they belong right up there with the Phillies and the Eagles."
New York’s Maxi Moralez gave the visitors the lead in the 57th minute. The Union then mounted a comeback with goals from Julián Carranza in the 65th minute, Dániel Gazdag in the 67th and Cory Burke in the 76th.The goals have sent the Union to MLS Cup for the first time in the club's 13-year history. The MLS Cup will be a battle between the two No. 1 seeds for the first time since 2003.
For Curtin, it is a long-awaited breakthrough after winning the Supporters' Shield in 2020 and consistently improving every year.
Sunday's game was a rematch of last year's Eastern Conference final at the same venue, when NYCFC won 2-1 against a Philadelphia team that was decimated by a COVID-19 breakout.
Both teams came into this game with some big injury concerns as well. For Philadelphia, captain Alejandro Bedoya returned to the starting lineup for the first time in this year's playoffs but lasted only 45 minutes before having to be substituted.
On the NYC side, interim head coach Nick Cushing was given a boost by the presence of Moralez but was without key defender Maxime Chanot and forward Talles Magno.
Philly is banking heavily on Bedoya. On Aug. 3, 2016, Bedoya joined the Union from Nantes for a reported $1 million transfer fee as a designated player. He started all 10 appearances for the Union during the remainder of the 2016 season and scored two goals, including the lone playoff goal against Toronto FC.
In 2017, Bedoya became the Union's captain, taking over for Brian Carroll. Becoming a mainstay of the Union's midfield, Bedoya was early on deployed as a center attacking "number 10" as the team continued to search for a dedicated player for that position. Bedoya would settle into a more familiar role on the right wing as a midfield shuttler as the Union's tactics transitioned through the next few seasons.
On Aug. 4, 2019, Bedoya scored in the third minute of a 5–1 victory for the Union over D.C. United at Audi Field. He celebrated by taking an on-field microphone to say "Congress, do something now. End gun violence," in response to recent mass shootings in El Paso and Daytona. His statement, which was aired live on Fox Sports 1, resulted in national attention but no punishment or fine from the league. Bedoya also won the MLS Player of the Week for his performance during the match.
Bedoya signed a contract extension with the Union ahead of the 2020 season through 2021, with a club option for 2022, however he would no longer be a designated player. The 2020 season proved to be the most successful to date. Despite the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bedoya captained the Union through to the semi-finals of the MLS is Back tournament and finished with the best league record of the season earning the team's first trophy, the 2020 Supporter's Shield.
In September 2022 the Union announced they had signed Bedoya to a new one-year deal through the 2023 MLS season.
Bedoya is one of those players who leads by example. With him on the sidelines, the Union know they are getting him no matter what the cost
