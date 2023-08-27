Philadelphia Phillies’ Ryan Howard, left, and Domonic Brown, right, talk with former teammate Jimmy Rollins, a current Los Angeles Dodger, before a baseball game. Howard and Rollins have signed up with MLB to expand international interest in the sports as well as attend other events. — AP Photo/Matt Slocum
From 2005 through 2011, Phillies superstars Jimmy Rollins and Ryan Howard gave Philadelphia the franchise’s best era of baseball in history. “J-Roll” and “The Big Piece” led the Fightin’ Phils to five consecutive Eastern Division titles, two National League pennants and a World Series championship.
Now, Rollins and Howard will lead a different group. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has launched the Commissioner’s Ambassador Program (CAP), a new effort featuring 12 former players who will participate in MLB programs, represent the game at MLB events and support the league’s international growth, among other responsibilities.
“We are thrilled to begin our Ambassador Program, which will highlight the impact that former players continue to have,” Manfred said in a press release Tuesday. “Their active participation in our initiatives will keep them close to the game and help us advance Major League Baseball in the future. I appreciate this group’s great enthusiasm to support the game’s growth for the next generation of fans.”
Howard and Rollins, the National League Most Valuable Players in 2006 and 2007, respectively, will be joined by fellow retired big leaguers Dellin Betances, former Phillie Michael Bourn, Dexter Fowler, Jeremy Guthrie, LaTroy Hawkins, Jed Lowrie, Fred McGriff, Ichiro Suzuki, Nick Swisher and Shane Victorino, who played with Howard and Rollins for eight seasons in Philadelphia.
“I’m honored to have been tasked to help lead and develop the Commissioner’s Ambassador Program,” Howard said. “Being able to work with a collection of former players, who all meant so much to this game, and having the opportunity to assist Major League Baseball in its continued efforts to expand the footprint of the sport was something I knew I wanted to be involved in.”
Howard, now a successful entrepreneur, was one of the most feared sluggers of his era, and became only the second player in MLB history to win Rookie of the Year and MVP in consecutive seasons.
In their totality, the group of ambassadors has eight World Series victories, three MVPs, two Rookie of the Year Awards, 28 All-Star appearances, eight Silver Sluggers, 20 Gold Gloves and a Hall of Fame selection across 175 combined seasons of Major League experience. McGriff was inducted into Cooperstown last month.
Rollins, a four-time Gold Glove award winner and a cornerstone in red pinstripes for 15 seasons, also serves as a special adviser to Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski and works as a studio analyst for Turner Sports.
“Leading the Commissioner’s Ambassador Program alongside Ryan and a group of former players who all share the same passion as we do was an opportunity I knew I couldn’t pass up,” Rollins said. “To be working with Major League Baseball after our playing careers and still have the chance to help continue growing the game we all love is a true honor. I’m excited for the work and impact this program will have on the sport.”
The group will attend key events on the MLB calendar such as the All-Star Game and postseason games, along with the MLB World Tour, MLB Draft, Draft Combine and more. They’ll take part in MLB Together community programs and youth baseball initiatives around the country. They will also be able to work as liaisons to current and future players and have the chance to learn more about baseball operations and broadcasting opportunities.
The two Phillies legends will bring what is already a vigorous and diverse presence to the commissioner’s office with Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. (senior adviser), CC Sabathia, Raul Ibañez (senior vice president for on-field operations and former Phillies player) and Adam Jones, who is a member of MLB’s baseball operations department.
