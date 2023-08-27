From 2005 through 2011, Phillies superstars Jimmy Rollins and Ryan Howard gave Philadelphia the franchise’s best era of baseball in history. “J-Roll” and “The Big Piece” led the Fightin’ Phils to five consecutive Eastern Division titles, two National League pennants and a World Series championship.

Now, Rollins and Howard will lead a different group. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has launched the Commissioner’s Ambassador Program (CAP), a new effort featuring 12 former players who will participate in MLB programs, represent the game at MLB events and support the league’s international growth, among other responsibilities.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.