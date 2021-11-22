Golfing legend Tiger Woods posted a short video of himself taking a practice shot out on a golf course on Sunday.
Woods, who has not played in a golf tournament since his car accident in February, shared a three-second video on social media with the caption "making progress."
In the video, Woods is seen taking a swing, with a basket filled with golf balls at his side and noticeably wearing a black sleeve on his right leg.
The 15-time major champion suffered serious leg injuries in a single-vehicle rollover accident near Los Angeles on February 23, when his SUV crossed a median, went across two lanes of road, then hit a tree and landed on the driver's side in the brush.
In recent months, the 45-year old has been seen in attendance at his son's golf tournament standing without crutches.
