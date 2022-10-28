In time, look for the 2022 World Series to be remembered as a series that went the distance. There’s really no other way to look at the final baseball series of the year and this one has enough going for it to keep fans excited.
The National League champion Philadelphia Phillies and the two-time defending American League champion Houston Astros haven’t played each other in the playoffs since 1980. Back then, the Astros were part of the National League. The Phillies won the National League East in 1980, but to win the league championship, they had to defeat the pesky Astros. In a memorable NLCS, with four of the five games needing extra innings, they fell behind 2–1 but battled back to squeeze past the Astros on a 10th-inning game-winning hit by center fielder Garry Maddox, and the city celebrated its first NL pennant in 30 years. The entire series saw only one home run hit, a game-winning two-run home run by Phillies slugger Greg Luzinski in the Phillies’ opening 3–1 win in Game 1 at Philadelphia’s Veterans Stadium.
The Phillies went on to beat the Kansas City Royals in six games to win the World Series. This final game was also significant because it remains “the most-watched game in World Series history” with a television audience of 54.9 million viewers. Thus, the Phillies became the last of the 16 teams that made up the Major Leagues from 1903 to 1960 to win a World Series.
The Houston Astros played their first game as an American League team on March 31, 2013, where they were victorious over their in-state division competitor, the Texas Rangers, 8–2.
Since then, the Astros have been tough. They’ve appeared in the last six American League Championship series, going 4-2 in that span. They won the World Series in 2017. However, the Astros’ victory became controversial when Major League Baseball determined in 2019 that they had been illegally using technology to steal signs from opposing teams during their championship season, in addition to during the following season. As a result, the Astros were fined $5 million and docked several top draft picks, while Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for one year. Both were later fired. Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred opted against punishing any of the players involved or revoking the Astros’ World Series title.
The Astros continue to win and make it look easy. They are unbeaten during the postseason, having swept the Seattle Mariners 3-0 and the New York Yankees 4-0. The Phillies, by comparison, defeated the Atlanta Braves 3-1 and the San Diego Padres 4-1.
In hurler Justin Verlander, Houston has a potential Baseball Hall of Fame candidate. Verlander, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, has thrown three no-hitters.
The Phillies had no Black players on their opening roster this year for the first time since 1959. Roman Quinn, a Black backup outfielder, played 23 games before being released. Philadelphia power-hitting rookie Darick Hall made his debut in late June and played 41 games — his mother is white and his father is Black and white, and he identifies as multiracial. Hall wasn’t on the Phillies’ roster for any of the first three rounds this postseason and isn’t expected to be on the World Series roster.
Houston lost in the World Series last year with Michael Brantley, a Black outfielder, on the roster. Brantley is out for the season this year because of a shoulder injury. Relief pitcher Josh James is also Black and on the team’s 40-man roster, but he had arm surgery in early October.
MLB had 38% players of color on opening day rosters, including Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Jeremy Peña, Yuli Gurriel, Cristian Javier and Framber Valdez of the Astros and Jean Segura, Ranger Suárez and Seranthony Domínguez of the Phillies.
“That is eye opening,” said Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Mo. “It is somewhat startling that two cities that have high African American populations, there’s not a single Black player.”
“It lets us know there’s obviously a lot of work to be done to create opportunities for Black kids to pursue their dream at the highest level,” he said.
Jackie Robinson debuted in 1947 with the Brooklyn Dodgers and played in the World Series that year. Since then, the 1950 matchup between the New York Yankees and Phillies has been the only World Series without a Black player.
No team has won a World Series without losing a postseason game since 1976. Back then, Major League Baseball’s playoffs were smaller. The ‘76 Cincinnati Reds beat the Phillies in a three-game National League Championship Series, then swept the New York Yankees in a four-game World Series. The playoffs were an even more exclusive affair before that, as the World Series was the only playoff series until MLB added its two championship series in 1969. Twelve teams pulled off World Series sweeps between 1907 and 1966, vanquishing the other playoff team from the opposite league.
The World Series begins tonight at 8:03 p.m. in Houston. Game 3 will start the home-opener for the series in Philadelphia and begins at 8:03 p.m. on Monday.
