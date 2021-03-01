Ernest "Pop" Jones, a 1937 graduate of Overbrook High School, and Dorothy "Dot" Yankowitz, an alumna of Simon Gratz High School, are both 104 years old and also share a great connection to Overbrook High School.
One of Jones' sons, Wali and one of Yankowtiz's sons, Rich were both varsity athletes at Overbrook during the late 1950s early 1960s. They are both in the Overbrook Sports Hall of Fame and the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame, City Chapter.
Wali, a former Overbrook High, Villanova and NBA standout, played on the Philadelphia 76ers 1966-67 NBA championship team.
His dad graduated from Overbrook in 1937. He was married to the late Dorothea Burden. They had eight children, Ernest, Robert, John and Francis are deceased. Living are Wali, who conducts basketball clinics in Philadelphia and around the country. Bill, who is the dean of students at George Washington High School in Denver, Colo., daughters, Jeanette and Dorothea are retired Philadelphia public school teachers.
Rich was not only a great athlete, but a terrific high school basketball coach at Dobbins Tech for 30 years. He posted a sensational 486-269 record. In 1985, he led the Dobbins to the Public League championship with stars Greg "Bo" Kimble and Eric "Hank" Gathers.
Dorothy was born in South Philadelphia in 1917 and attended Darby High School in her sophomore year. After moving to Strawberry Mansion in the 1930s, she graduated from Simon Gratz High School. She was a varsity volleyball player.
She married Rich's dad Sol in 1937 and has two sons Eddie (80) and Rich (77). She has three grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Amy (husband - Craig Milsten), children - Andy, Rachel), Randie (husband -Lon Edelman), children - Alex, Maya), Dr. Matthew Yankowitz (wife - Dr. Helsey) and child - Brielle (two months).
Jones and Yankowitz have a long Overbrook connection through their parents with both of them being the same age.
Villanova guard Collin Gillespie among five finalists for Bob Cousy Point Guard Award
Villanova senior guard Collin Gillespie is one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame recently announced the five finalists for the award. Gillespie, a 6-foot-3, 190-pounder, averages 14.4 points and 4.7 assists a game.
The award is named after Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtics and Holy Cross point guard Bob Cousy, the annual honor is now in its 18th year recognizes the top point guards in Division I men's college basketball.
A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 student-athletes in November, which was narrowed to 10 candidates in January and now just five finalists. The other finalists include Jared Butler (Baylor), Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga), Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois) and Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State).
The award will be presented in the coming weeks.
Maryland could land an NCAA tournament spot behind two local players
Maryland picked up a big win over Michigan State on Sunday. The Terrapins defeated the Spartans, 73-55, as they move themselves into position to get a spot in the NCAA tournament.
Maryland has local standouts in Imhotep Charter star Donta Scott and Roman Catholic product Hakim Hart. Scott, a 6-foot-7, 225-pound sophomore forward, is averaging 11.6 points and 6.8 rebounds a game. Hart, a 6-foot-6 sophomore, is tallying 7.8 points and 3.4 rebounds a game. Maryland (9-9 Big 10, 15-10 overall) face Northwestern on Wednesday, March 3 in a conference matchup.
