We all know the stereotypes. Quarterback is a thinking man’s position. All he can do is run. You must be able to stay in the pocket. He cannot read defenses. The NFL has been in existence for over 100 years, yet these code statements have been around for at least half a century. In many cases, they still uttered today as Super Bowl LVII will feature two African American players starting at quarterback for the very first time.
As with Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles and Patrick Mahomes II of the Kansas City Chiefs, generations of Black men have had to overcome the racial overtones of playing QB at every level. In the NFL’s early days, players like Fritz Pollard and later George Taliaferro played the position but sparingly.
This past week, a documentary featured former Michigan State QB Jimmy Raye who led his Spartans squad to a national championship in 1966. However, Raye was never given an opportunity to be a field general at the pro level. He like many who came before and after him, was forced to play a different position after college. Throughout the 1960s, the collegiate game produced several QBs of color from predominantly white institutions such as Raye, Southern California’s Jimmy Jones and Stanford’s David Lewis. Those schools tended to be more welcoming to athletes who wanted an opportunity to play quarterback.
One player in particular, Marlin Briscoe, who attended the University of Omaha, was a 14th round draft pick by the American Football League’s Denver Broncos in 1968. That season, Briscoe got the chance to start for most of that campaign as the first African American QB in modern pro football history to do so. Even though Denver did not bring back Briscoe the following year, he still holds the franchise record most touchdown passes by a rookie.
Of course, Historically Black Colleges and Universities always produced talent and two their stars, Grambling State’s James “Shack” Harris and Tennessee State’s Eldridge Dickey were able play at the next level. Dickey had a brief stint with the Oakland Raiders and Harris debuted with the Buffalo Bills. But it wasn’t until Harris landed with the Los Angeles Rams in 1974 for his talent to flourish. Harris led the Rams to a division title and became the first Black QB to start and win an NFL playoff game.
In 1978, Doug Williams, another Grambling alum, was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and became first Black QB ever drafted in the first round. Williams led Tampa to two division crowns as well as an NFC title game. Meanwhile, USC’s Vince Evans had a decent career mostly for the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Raiders. After jumping to the USFL, Williams joined the now Washington Commanders and ironically in Super Bowl XXII, crushed Denver as the first black QB to start and win football’s biggest contest.
As few more opportunities arose during the 1980s when Warren Moon, who was first relegated to the CFL as many other Blacks, joined the NFL’s Houston Oilers, made nine Pro Bowls in 17 seasons, and was the first Black QB inducted to the hall of fame in 2006.
The man who revolutionized the game forever though was Randall Cunningham. An All-American out UNLV, Cunningham, drafted in the second round by the Philadelphia Eagles, was nicknamed “The Ultimate Weapon” because his dual threat ability to both run and pass. In the process, Cunningham paved the way today’s players, from Donovan McNabb, Michael Vick, Cam Newton, Russell Wilson, Lamar Jackson and the pinnacle of Hurts and Mahomes going head-to-head in tonight’s Super Bowl.
“This is historic, and it sets the foundation for what’s to come,” Hurts said during last week’s media night. Mahomes also gave his take. “I’m glad me and Jalen can set the stage for kids who are coming up now.”
