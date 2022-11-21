The streets of Philadelphia can swallow you up without taking a bite. It can digest you very easily without any words being spoken. It can be costly.
The Elevation Project is actively doing something about it. The project works to reduce recidivism — also known as the “revolving door” — and crime rates in the Greater Philadelphia area by helping men, women, and children reintegrate back into the community by providing the resources and tools they need. The resources include therapeutic groups, mentoring, and job readiness training.
The group more importantly strives in record clearing.
“A lot of people don’t know anything about record cleaning until they are faced with the problem,” said Jasmine Weiss, the social media manager for The Elevation Project. “Having a clean record can do wonders. From getting a job, to getting into a better banking situation, to being in a different living condition, it can do great things.”
Last August, The Elevation Project held a record clearing event at the James L. Wright Recreation Center located at 3320 Haverford Avenue in Mantua. The event, which featured a cookout, brought out 106 people to get involved in the process.
Just Saturday, the group hosted another event also at the Wright Rec Center, but didn’t get as many participants despite having more activities such as free food, turkey giveaways, raffles and Philadelphia rapper, Philly Freeway, keeping the crowd motivated with a few songs.
“We didn’t get as many people as the last time but it was still a great event,” said LaTrista Webb, who helped create The Elevation Project. “I think the weather had something to do with it. Last time it was a bright sunny day. This time it was indoors and it was overcast. Things like that effect people. The numbers aren’t as good as we had hoped but we were able to help some people who needed the help. I feel very good about it.”
When asked if there would be another event, Webb didn’t let the low attendance deter the group’s commitment to helping those who need it.
“We’re going to do it again. There are a lot of people out here who can use our help. We’re here to get records cleared up and get people the help that they need. It’s something to feel very good about.”
Shawn Gormon came to the event not expecting much. A sophomore at Old Dominion University, Gormon came out looking to play some basketball. He left the event being the winner of the 3-on-3 basketball tournament and more importantly, got word that some charges against him can be expunged.
“This has been much better than I expected,” said Gormon, a sophomore at the Virginia university. “I really didn’t know what to expect. I was looking for something to do and this is just something that came up. But look at what happened. I came out and won the 3-on-3 tournament (with Kevin Whitfield and Jaquan McKnight, both of whom attend JEVA as teammates) and that was a big thrill.”
Gormon wasn’t expecting to be on the winning team of the tournament, or to have majority of his record erased.
“I found out three of five charges that I have against me can be expunged. I was excited. That was great news that I really didn’t expect. It’s given me a new chance. The other two charges are a bit more and its going to take more to get them off [my record] but anything is possible.”
Along with Gormon, 75 other individuals were able to meet with a lawyer during the event.
Gormon’s case is what The Elevation Project is looking for. Prior to Saturday, Gormon’s only hope was to continue to work his way through college and hope for something good to happen. Well things have now changed and he has something to look forward to.
“We’re trying to do some great things in the community,” said Weiss. “We know there are a lot of people out there who for some reason or another have a record that they shouldn’t have. We’re trying to change that.”
Apparently, The Elevation Project is making its mark in Mantua.
“They appear to care about this area and that’s a good thing,” said Rachel who didn’t want to give her last name. “They come out here and give their heart and souls to help the people. They don’t have to do it. They care about how things are and want to see a change. That’s great to know.”
