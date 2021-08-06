It’s a great time for basketball in the city. The summer months provide some terrific basketball for a lot of fans. Philadelphia has always been a hotbed for summer basketball.
This summer is no exception. The Daniel E. Rumph II Foundation is currently hosting the 16th annual Danny Rumph Classic at La Salle University. The tournament started on Thursday, Aug. 5 and will conclude on Monday, Aug. 9.
The classic features eight teams coached by local basketball trainers — Chuck Ellis, Kyle Sample, Tasheed Carr, Sharif Hanford and others.
The tournament has produced some exciting basketball games over the years. The classic has featured some talented players from the NBA such as James Harden, Lou Williams, Marcus Morris and Markieff Morris, Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), John Wall (Houston Rockets), Wayne Ellington, Bobby Portis and others.
This year the foundation teamed up with sponsors Foot Locker and Body Armor to bring awareness to Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, the leading cause of Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA), for today’s youth. The staple event aids the organization’s efforts in bringing complimentary heart screenings and Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) to communities across Pennsylvania, along with CPR/AED education and training to the public.
This is an important effort for the community. Danny Rumph passed away at 21 and was a starting point guard at Western Kentucky. He went to play at his local recreational center on Mother’s Day and collapsed following a pickup game from Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy.
The tournament schedule for the following days:
Friday, Aug. 6 — four games beginning at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 7 — four games starting at 1 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 8 — One game beginning at 2 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 8 — One game starting at 7 p.m.
