Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid launched his new media venture, Miniature Géant. —AP Photo/Chris Szagola

 Chris Szagola

Chris Paul has already been traded twice this offseason, ending up in Golden State. Bradley Beal is now in Phoenix, John Collins was sent to Utah, and Kristaps Porzingis is about to start anew in Boston in a deal that sent Marcus Smart to Memphis.

They have new places to call home. It’s time to see if Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, James Harden, Khris Middleton and dozens of other players will be on the move in the next few days as well.

The Associated Press

