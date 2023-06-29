NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee State University for so long has been best known in athletics as the place where Olympic gold medalist Wilma Rudolph and the Tigerbelles made track history and produced NFL talent like Super Bowl champ Ed "Too Tall" Jones.

Now the university that's also the alma mater of Oprah Winfrey is taking a big step as the first historically Black college and university to introduce ice hockey.

