It was an eventful Friday night at the Liacouras Center last week. The Temple Women’s Basketball team was just coming off of a one point loss to cross-state competitors Duquesne Dukes and looking to bounce back.
They did so behind a monster game by senior guard Aleah Nelson. She led the team to a 66-60 win against Duquesne, and dropped 33 points along the way. Nelson also cemented her place in Temple history by scoring her 1,000th point in the effort.
Still, Nelson’s on-court heroics were upstaged by a showing of humanity off the court, a stadium and program wide initiative to raise autism awareness.
World Autism Awareness Day won’t happen again until April 2023, but during Friday’s home win, the Temple Women’s Basketball team started the “Light It Up Blue” national initiative early. On the global holiday, buildings, monuments and companies go out of their way to shine a blue light into the air, or light their buildings up blue in acknowledgement of those on the spectrum.
At Temple, coaches, trainers and some players dawned light blue t-shirts while sitting courtside.
According to the CDC, more than 75 million people worldwide are on the autism spectrum. The CDC defines being “on the spectrum” as having a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain. The CDC says people on the autism spectrum often have problems with social communication and interaction, and may also have different ways of learning, moving, or paying attention.
While groups and organizations around the world are working to shed light on the condition of those living with autism, Temple’s Women’s Basketball head coach Diane Richardson doesn’t have the luxury to ignore the disease.
Richardson has been more than just an advocate for special needs children, she’s a mother to them as well. Richardson has a daughter and son who are both on the spectrum.
She says while her experiences raising each child was completely different, she can relate to the peculiar tasks that parents raising special needs children face. That’s why Richardson began implementing an Autism Awareness Basketball game put on by her squad.
What makes this game special is that all families with special needs children were allowed to come in for free. Richardson is pleased with the game’s immediate impact.
“It brings me joy to see these kids come out here and have fun,” said Richardson. “If we can provide the high fives and the hugs, I’m all for that, and I will continue to be an advocate [for it].”
While tickets for the women’s basketball games aren’t very expensive, costing under $10 in some instances, parents of children with autism and other special needs are often forced to make the decision of whether to buy the tickets based on their child’s ability to be in the audience. Sensory overload is an issue that often impacts special needs children, making it more difficult for them to sit and watch games, shows and events at great length.
“The way my son is, if he doesn’t like something, he leaves in five minutes,” said Mark Potrykus who was in attendance of the game. “If he likes something then he stays.”
Mark and his family heard about the special offer at Temple online, and believed it was a perfect way to spend a Friday night because it catered to their needs.
“It’s really difficult for us to buy expensive tickets for something because we don’t know if he’s gonna give us 10 minutes, or gonna give us an hour,” said Potrykus. “These free events allow us to not think about it, we can just go.”
In addition to the event being cost effective, it also gave parents of special needs children an opportunity to help their kids socialize.
“We want my son to do the same things that everyone else does,” said Potrykus. “I want him to have some normalcy in his life. We take him everywhere, we don’t leave him out because of his special needs.”
Even though the autism awareness game will only happen once a season, Richardson says the continued effort is imperative, and she’s willing to be a leader when it comes to the tender care children with special needs desire.
“Children on the spectrum just want to be included,” said Richardson. “They just want to belong, and we want to give whatever we can to make them happy.”
