Temple University will induct 14 people who have made great sports contributions along with the 1992 NCAA champion fencing team into its Athletics Hall of Fame, acting athletic Fran Dunphy recently announced.
In addition to the NCAA champion fencing team, the Class of 2020 includes a world champion men's rower, Chris Kerber (1986-90), a NCAA champion men's gymnast, Dan Gerlach (1995-98), two All-Americans, Todd McNair (football, 1985-88) and Nicole Ross Burris (women's lacrosse, 1995-99), Conference Player/Performer of the Year Afia Brown (women's track, 1998-01) and Kamesha Hairston (women's basketball, 2003-07), football standouts Joe Moreli (1961-64) and Bob Mizia (1973-75), football coach Al Golden (2006-2010), women's volleyball star Dr. Zenzile Johnson Mendoza (1993-96) ad men's basketball great Mik Kilgore (1988-92).
Temple University president Richard M. Englert headlines three administrators who will also be part of the Class of 2020. Dr. Englert is joined by former director of athletics Bill Bradshaw (2002-13) and longtime public address announcer Merv Jones (1998-2020), who passes away this summer.
1992 NCAA fencing champions -- Under the direction of Hall of Fame coach Nikki Franke, Temple posted an overall record of 17-1 in winning its only NCAA title in the sport.
Bill Bradshaw -- Bradshaw served as Temple's director of athletic 11 years. He was instrumental in helping turn the Owls' football program around the starting with hiring of Al Golden. He also hired Matt Rhule, who would later go coach the Carolina Panthers, as head football coach in 2012.
Afia Brown -- Brown won 12 Atlantic 10 Conference titles and was named the 2001 A-10 Indoor Championship Performer of the Year in track and field.
Richard M. Englert -- Englert served as Temple University's president since 2016 and for 45 years in a number of positions, including acting director of athletics in 1996. During his tenure as acting athletics director, he oversaw the ground-breaking of the new Liacouras Center as well as the men's basketball team and women's fencers earning berths in the NCAAs.
Darin Gerlach -- Gerlach recovered from a knee injury as a junior to win the NCAA National Championship on the floor exercise in 1998 becoming one of just 12 Temple gymnasts to win an individual crown.
Al Golden -- Golden did a great job of building up the Temple football program. In 2009, he led the Owls to a school record nine consecutive wins and a bowl game.
Kamesha Hairston -- Hairston was named the 2007 Atlantic 10 and Big 5 Player of the Year. She scored 1,573 points, grabbed 757 rebounds and posted 253 steals in her college basketball career at Temple.
Zenzile Johnson-Mendoza -- Johnson-Mendoza had a great volleyball career. She collected 1,342 career digs (third all-time upon graduation, ninth currently). She was first-team All-Atlantic 10 in 1996.
Merv Jones -- Jones served as temple's public address announcer for 21 years while also working in the sports media relations office for four years (2000-04). He worked as the PA announcer for NCAA men's basketball tournament games (2006, 2012) and the 2011 NCAA Women's Basketball Philadelphia Regional. He died in 2020.
Chris Kerber -- Kerber, a two-time world champion, won four medals at the Dad Vail Regatta. He was a two-time Pan-American Games gold medalist and won multiple U.S. National Championships in crew.
Mik Kilgore -- Kilgore started all 124 games during his four-year basketball career, scoring 1,471 points, grabbing 627 rebounds, handing out 380 assists and recording 148 steals. His Temple teams went to three NCAA tournaments, including the 1991 Final Eight. He was inducted into the Philadelphia Big 5 Hall of Fame in 1998. Kilgore died in 2018.
Todd McNair -- McNair was the sixth best rusher in Temple football history with 2,383 yards on 576 carries. He had 16 career rushing touchdowns and eight 100 yard rushing games. He was named honorable mention All-American in 1987. He played eight seasons in the NFL (Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Oilers). He is currently an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Bob Mizia -- Mizia ranks fifth on all-time interception list with 11 at Temple. He's tied with Temple Hall of Famer Anthony Young for third in school history with two career punt returns for touchdowns. His 88-yarder against Villanova in 1975 ranks fifth in school history.
Joe Morelli - Morelli was a standout in football and track and field at Temple. In 1963, he led the conference in interceptions with five and was selected as an All-East Conference halfback.
Nicole Ross Burris - Burris was a second team All-American in lacrosse as a senior in 1999. She was named Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Year and A-10 Most Outstanding Player of Championship in 1999. She scored 67 goals her senior year.
