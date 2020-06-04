Temple basketball will have a big time opponent on its schedule this season. Temple will face the 2019 NCAA champion Virginia in the inaugural Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout on Nov. 13 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The one-day triple header will include matchups with Virginia Tech vs. Davidson, and East Carolina vs. Liberty. The games will be played at the Spectrum Center.
“I think to get the opportunity to play against a storied program like Virginia,” said Temple head coach Aaron McKie. “It’s huge. You know a team that’s been there. They won a national title. They’re in the ACC [Atlantic Coast Conference].”
The Owls finished 14-17 in McKie’s first season. The American Athletic Conference post season tournament was canceled due to COVID-19. Temple’s key returnees are 6-foot-7 senior J.P. Moorman, 6-foot-8 junior Jake Forrester, 6-foot-7 senior De’Vondre Perry and 6-foot-9 sophomore Arashma Parks.
“We’re very excited to be launching a new collegiate event in North Carolina, a state known for its tremendous basketball history,” said John L. Doleva, president and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame in a statement. “Spectrum Center is a fantastic NBA venue in a terrific basketball community, and we’re excited to provide this unique opportunity to six collegiate teams and their fans this fall.”
