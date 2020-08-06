Temple RB Re’Mahn Davis named to Maxwell Club Watch List
Temple running back Re’Mahn Davis has been named to the Maxwell Football Club Watch List for the 84th Maxwell Award, which is given each year to the most outstanding player in college football. Davis had a tremendous freshman year for the Owls. The 5-foot-9, 210-pound, sophomore rushed for 936 yards and eight touchdowns on 193 attempts.
These statistics rank him second among freshmen in school history to Bernard Pierce’s terrific 2009 season. He ranked seventh in the American Athletic Conference in rushing yards.
The Maxwell Award will be announced on Dec. 10. The presentation will take place at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala in Atlantic City on March 12, 2021.
Ex-Sankofa Freedom Academy star Derrius Ward to play at La Salle UniversityLa Salle head basketball coach Ashley Howard recently announced that Derrius Ward, a former All Public League standout at Sankofa Freedom Academy, has joined the Explorers’ basketball program. Ward, a 6-foot-6 guard, spent the 2019-20 season at St. Thomas More in Oakdale, Conn.
“Derrius Ward is a talented Philadelphia guard who we believe has tremendous upside,” Howard said in a statement. “During his career at Sankofa Freedom Charter and St. Thomas More, Derrius showed that he has the versatility to play at all guard positions at 6-6. We would like to welcome Derrius to the La Salle basketball family.”
As a junior, Ward starred at Sankofa and led the Warriors to the 2019 PIAA 1A state championship. In the state title game, he had 20 points, nine assists and six steals leading Sankofa to an 83-61 win over Vincentian.
Temple wide receiver Jadan Blue named to the Biletnikoff Award Temple wide receiver Jadan Blue has been named to the Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List. Blue is coming off a great season where he had 95 receptions for 1,067 yards. The 6-foot, 185-pound redshirt junior had four games with 10 or more receptions and five 100-yard games last season. He accomplished feat while start just eight games.
The Biletnikoff Award recognizes the most outstanding receiver in college football. Any player iwide receiver, tight end, slot back or running back is eligible for the award.
