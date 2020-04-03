Temple linebacker Shaun Bradley was one of the top players in the American Athletic Conference. Bradley, a 6-foot-1, 230-pounder, made a lot of plays for the Owls last season.
The NFL Draft will be held April 23-25 in Las Vegas, Nevada. ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. believes Bradley could hear his named called during the draft. Temple’s defensive standout participated in the NFL Combine showcasing his talents to several pro scouts. Kiper views him as a late round selection.
“He’s a day three pick,” Kiper said during a recent draft conference call. “There’s so many ahead of him that have a fourth or fifth round grade. “I would say around sixth round even though he had a very impressive combine. He had an impressive career at Temple, but the way he’s slotted right now I would say mid to late day three.”
Bradley, a former Rancocas Valley High School star from Mt. Holly, New Jersey, had a great senior year. The first team all-conference pick had 87 total and 62 solo tackles along with eight tackles for loss, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He helped to lead Temple to a 5-1 conference and an 8-5 overall record that included a trip to the Military Bowl.
He had one of the biggest plays of the season in Temple’s 20-17 win over Maryland. Bradley had a key fourth down stop on the goal line keeping Maryland out of the end zone. His career numbers of 256 total and 168 solo tackles shows that he can really play the run.
Bradley’s ability to tackle and anticipate where most plays are going on the field makes him a solid NFL prospect.
His playmaking ability and instincts could make him a steal for some NFL team. His ability to make tackles, drop back into pass coverage and quickness could get him on the field.
He is one of four Temple players that could be taken in the draft. Linebacker Chapelle Russell, cornerback Harrison Hand, and offensive lineman Matt Hennessy also attended the combine.
