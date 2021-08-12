The Temple University football team will hold walk-on tryouts on Tuesday, Aug. 31. In order for you to be eligible for a tryout, you must be enrolled as a Temple student. You can email Chris.Smith@Temple.edu with any film that you have. The team will get in contact with you.
The Temple Owls have 120 players every year and only 85 are on scholarship. The team usually has 35 walk-on spots available each year.
The Owls two famous walk-ons are defensive end Haason Reddick and tight end Chris Myarick. Reddick played defensive end for the Owls. In 2016, he had 65 total tackles and 10.5 sacks. In 2017, he was a first round pick of the Arizona Cardinals. After four years with the Cardinals, Reddick is now playing for the Carolina Panthers under his former Temple head coach Matt Rhule.
Myarick plays for the Miami Dolphins. He came into the league as an undrafted free agent. Myarick played from 2015-18. This is his third season with the Dolphins.
This year kicker Rory Bell, quarterback Mariano Valenti and long snapper Rona Gaines picked up scholarships after landing spots on the team as walk-ons.
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announces 2021 enshrinement presenters
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame recently announced the list of Hall of Famers scheduled to present the Class of 2021 at the enshrinement ceremony to take place on Saturday, Sept. 11 at MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass. More than 50 Hall of Famers are expected to attend as well as the presenters.
Here's the list of inductees and presenters:
Val Ackerman, presented by Russ Granik ('13), Rick Welts ('18)
Rick Adelman, presented by Vlade Divac ('19), Jack Sikma ('19)
Chris Bosh, presented by Ray Allen ('18), Pat Riley ('08)
Bob Dandridge, presented by Oscar Robertson ('80)
Cotton Fitzsimmons, presented by Charles Barkley ('06), Jerry Colangelo ('04), Phil Knight ('12)
Howard Garfinkle, presented by John Calipari ('15), Grant Hill ('18), Bobby Hurley ('10)
Yolanda Griffith, presented by Van Chancellor ('07)
Lauren Jackson, presented by Sheryl Swoopes ('16)
Clarence Jenkins, presented by Wayne Embry ('99)
Toni Kukoc, presented by Michael Jordan ('09), Jerry Reinsdorf ('16)
Pearl Moore, presented by Sylvia Hatchell ('13)
Paul Pierce, presented by Kevin Garnett ('20)
Bill Russell, presented by Charles Barkley ('06), Julius Erving ('93), Spencer Haywood ('15), Alonzo Mourning ('14), Bill Walton ('93), Rick Welts ('18)
Ben Wallace, presented by Larry Brown ('02)
Chris Webber, presented by Isiah Thomas ('00)
Jay Wright, presented by Charles Barkley ('06), Billy Cunningham ('86), Herb Magee ('11), George Raveling ('15)
La Salle basketball adds Khalil Brantley to roster
La Salle basketball has added freshman Khalil Brantley to the roster, head coach Ashley Howard recently announced. Brantley comes to La Salle after graduating from Our Savior Lutheran in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.