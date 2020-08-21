Temple hands out new single-digits
This was a big week for Temple’s football team. The Owls’ head coach Rod Carey recently announced that three players have been awarded single-digit jerseys. Safety Amir Tyler moves from number 25 to number 3, cornerback Christian Braswell goes from number 14 to number 2, and wide receiver Jadan Blue goes from number 18 to number 5.
This has been a Temple tradition since 2009 when this was started by then head coach Al Golden. The awarding of single-digits has become one of the most symbolic in all of college football. The toughest players, on and off the field as awarded by their teammates, have become an identity and badge of honor to those who are deemed “Temple Tuff.”
Tyler, a redshirt senior, was tied for sixth on the Owls in tackles with 54 in spite of just starting seven games last season. Braswell played in 12 games in each of the past two seasons picking up a starting role opposite Harrison Hand (fifth round pick of the Minnesota Vikings) a year ago. The redshirt junior has compiled 40 tackles, two interceptions, 13 passes defended, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in his career.
Blue, a redshirt junior, set the Temple marks with 95 catches for 1,067 yards last year. He five 100-yard games in just eight contests.
Ex-Eagles star Darren Sproles helping rookie Jalen Reagor Philadelphia Eagles special teams coach Dave Fipp really appreciates having Darren Sproles as an Eagles personnel consultant.
“I would say with Darren here, it’s great,” Fipp said. “Obviously, you guys all know my relationship with Darren. I love him. He was obviously an unbelievable player, but he’s just really an unbelievable resource for this whole organization.
“I mean, the guy played back there for a long, long time. He’s got a lot of experience. Obviously him talking to Jalen [Reagor] really is — means a lot more than me talking to him because of all his experience and all that stuff.
“So not to mention, I’m sure Jalen has a healthy amount of respect for obviously what the guy accomplished in this league. But Darren is just such a great guy and a great resource, and you know, obviously I’m thrilled to have him around.”
Hoops Hall of Fame moves induction ceremony to 2021The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame recently announced that the 2020 induction ceremony has been officially rescheduled to May 13-15, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization was hoping to find a viable date in October if the virus showed signs of slowing down.
The Class of 2020 features the late Kobe Bryant, a former Lower Merion High and Los Angeles Lakers star. Bryant was 18-time NBA All-Star and a five-time NBA champion.
