Temple basketball star Mia Davis in the running for Cheryl Miller Award
Temple basketball standout Mia Davis is one of 20 candidates for the Cheryl Miller Award, which was recently announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association.
Named after three-time Naismith Player of the Year and Class of 1995 Hall of Famer, the annual award is in its fourth year honoring the top small forwards in women's NCAA Division I college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.
Davis, a 6-foot senior, averaged 18.8 points and 10.2 rebounds a game last season. She was named first team All-American Athletic Conference and Philadelphia Big 5 Player of the Year.
Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting in each of the three rounds. In early February, the watch list of 20 players for the award will be narrowed to just 10. In early March, five finalists will be presented to Ms. Miller and the Hall of Fame's selection committee. The winner will be presented on April 9, 2021.
Saint Joseph's men's basketball team adds Erik Reynolds
Saint Joseph's head men's basketball coach Billy Lange has announced Erik Reynolds has signed a national letter of intent to come to Saint Joseph's in the fall of 2021. Reynolds (Potomac, Md.) averaged 16 points a game as a junior at The Bullis School last year.
He guided the Bulldogs to a 21-7 overall record and an appearance in the semifinals of the Interstate Athletic Conference playoffs. Reynolds, a 6-foot-2 guard, is rated a three-star recruit by Rivals.com. He was impressive against some of the top competition at the AAU level as a member of Team Takeover.
La Salle men's basketball announces non-conference schedule
The La Salle University men's basketball program recently announced the non-conference part of its 2020-21 schedule. La Salle will begin the season at The Lapchick Tournament in New York City on Nov. 26-27, and play host St. John's on Thanksgiving Day.
Head coach Ashley Howard goes into his third season at the helm of a La Salle program that has risen steadily since he began his tenure. Last year, the Explorers won the Gulf Coast Showcase championship by defeating three teams who would go on to win 20 plus games -- Murray State (23), Wright State (25) and South Alabama (20).
Before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the year abruptly, La Salle had won four of its final six Atlantic 10 games of the regular season, including victories over St. Bonaventure, George Washington and Big 5 rival Saint Joseph's.
The only home game of the 2020-21 non-league slate is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19, as the Explorers entertain Delaware at Tom Gola Arena. That game leads into a trip to reigning Big Ten regular-season champion Maryland on Dec. 22, the final game before the bulk of Atlantic 10 play.
