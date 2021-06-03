If you are a youngster interested in playing soccer, there's a Philadelphia soccer program titled "The SWAG" that is creating opportunities for very young athletes in Philadelphia's Black and immigrant communities, particularly in the city's most vulnerable neighborhoods, offering very early exposure to the sport with professional training to provide a more diverse athlete base for years to come.
Philadelphia is 43 percent Black versus a national average of just 12 percent, and The SWAG's athlete pool is more than 95 percent Black with the majority of the balance being Latino.
Space to play soccer in the city's under-resourced communities is very limited and closed recreational centers, combined with the lack of access to organized sports, often leave kids and parents looking for productive and safe ways to invest their free time.
The SWAG is a no-cost, 47-week per year annual soccer training program for young athletes ages 4-8 in some of Philadelphia's most neglected African American and immigrant neighborhoods. The SWAG's programming is specifically centered around areas of the city where basketball and football dominate the sports landscape; North Philadelphia and West/Southwest Philadelphia. Top athletes in these communities are often actively recruited by these culturally dominant sports by ages 6 or 7. The SWAG begins at age 4.
Launched as a pilot in 2018 and currently being expanded throughout the city with training sessions several days a week in various locations. The program is creating opportunities for athletes of color at this critical age of introduction, helping them develop a natural trajectory to the nationally acclaimed Philadelphia Union Academy system, whose coaches help oversee, advise and manage the program.
The ultimate goal of The SWAG is to provide young athletes of color from the city with professional soccer coaching in a fun setting at no cost, accelerating technical skills and development, while creating home-grown talent pool of professional soccer players capable of competing at the highest level.
The Philadelphia Union are perennially among the top one or two teams in the MLS when it comes to identifying, developing and converting young players to professionals, also transferring top prospects to Europe's leading leagues. The SWAG was established to help identify, support and invest in homegrown talent from the city, creating local superstars of color from Philly.
The SWAG offers regularly scheduled community-focused clinics known as SWAG Starter Days raises awareness and excitement for the sport in the neighborhoods. The SWAG Starter days are open to both boys and girls. Boys ages 4-8 who display exceptional aptitude may receive an invited to The SWAG Select for more regular, skills-focused training. Girls may be referred to top girls clubs in the region.
The SWAG Starter Day will take place on Saturday, June 5 at Mallery Recreation Center, 100 E. Johnson Street, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
