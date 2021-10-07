Rudy Battle, chairman of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Commission, received a special honor for his outstanding work. Battle was inducted into Pennsylvania Boxing Hall of Fame on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
He had an outstanding career as boxing referee. As an international boxing referee, Battle was licensed by the International Boxing Federation, the World Boxing Organization, the World Boxing Union, the World Boxing Association and the World Boxing Council. He officiated more than 1,000 bouts and roughly 100 world championships.
Battle refereed the world championship fight between Evander Holyfield versus George Foreman. He has officiated championship fights in several continents. During his career, he has refereed fits with Mike Tyson, Lenox Lewis, Riddick Bowe, Matthew Saad Muhammed, Roberto Duran, Bernard Hopkins and others.
As chairman of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Commission, his primary concern is to promote public trust and confidence in the officials, the regulatory process and the conduct of public sports. Battle's expertise in the ring provides constructive oversight and critique of referees and judges performances to ensure all public boxing and combative sports and exhibition events are subject to an efficient system of strict control and regulations.
Former Neumann University basketball star Mark Blount joins the Harlem Globetrotters
Mark Blount, who starred for Neumann University's basketball team, has joined the Harlem Globetrotters. Blount, a Neumann University 2015 graduate, is really excited about this opportunity to play for the Globetrotters.
"I honestly didn't believe it," Blount said in a statement. "I used to pray for this, and now I wear the red, white, and blue. My mom cried when she found out."
Blount grew up in North Philadelphia and had a great career at Neumann University in Aston. For the past six years, he played for the Globetrotters' opponents, the All-Stars (formerly the Washington Generals). On June 6, 2021, he was promoted to the Globetrotter roster, joining a list of legendary players like Meadowlark Lemon, Curly Neal and Wilt Chamberlain, who played for this legendary team.
The Harlem Globetrotters have entertained more than 148 million fans in 123 countries and territories showcasing their basketball talents. The Globetrotters were founded in 1926 are known world wide for their basketball prowess.
Blount and the Globetrotters played in England from July to September. He played two games a day from Tuesday through Sunday.
"We practice and work out every day. As a basketball player, we have to make sure we're in tip-top shape," he said in a statement. "I plan to stay around for as long as I can. This is our 95th year and I want to stick around for the 100th year celebrations."
