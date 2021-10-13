Jerry Izenberg had a tremendous career as a sportswriter. Izenberg had an opportunity to cover a number of outstanding athletes, coaches, games and events over the years.
His career as a sportswriter for the Newark Star-Ledger spans more than 50 years. He started writing sports in 1951 The Star-Ledger during a time when New York City had three professional baseball teams — New York Yankees, New York Giants and Brooklyn Dodgers.
He was a student at Rutgers when he got started writing for The Star-Ledger. However, his career was put on pause while he served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He wrote for some of the local newspapers in New Jersey and New York before making his way back to The Star-Ledger.
The book “Going 15 Rounds With Jerry Izenberg: A Collection of Interviews With The Legendary Columnist” by Ed Odeven chronicles some of his greatest stories. In addition, Odeven mentions several prominent sportswriters such as Red Smith, Dave Kindred, Dave Anderson, Jerry Green and others.
It was also nice to see the book highlight two African-American sportswriters, Wendell Smith and Sam Lacy. Smith and Lacy were real pioneers for many Black sportswriters. They both paved the way for all of today’s African-American sports journalists.
Their hard work and talent put Black newspapers on the national map. Smith wrote mostly for the Pittsburgh Courier, a Black newspaper, that was widely read in the African-American community in Pittsburgh.
After that, he worked for the Chicago Herald American and Chicago Sun Times. He worked as a sportscaster for WGN in Chicago, too. Smith’s sportswriting career covering Jackie Robinson was highlighted in the movie “42” on Robinson’s life and career. Smith played a major role in profiling Robinson’s baseball career with the Kansas City Monarchs in the Negro Leagues right up to the time he broke the color line in major league baseball in 1947 when he joined the Brooklyn Dodgers.
Lacy wrote for the Baltimore Afro-American newspaper. He spent more than six decades there. He wrote a brilliant column in the newspaper — A-to-Z — that was very popular.
Lacy also chronicled Robinson’s baseball career along with many other players like Larry Doby, Leroy “Satchel” Paige, Josh Gibson and others. Lacy wrote a book with Moses J. Newson titled “Fighting for Fairness The Life Story of Hall of Fame Sportswriter Sam Lacy.”
Smith and Lacy are members of the Baseball Hall of Fame. The book has a great chapter on Influences and Memories where there’s a segment on both writers.
Izenberg has a chapter on boxing great Muhammad Ali and Grambling State coaching legend Eddie Robinson, which are very insightful. But Izenberg deserves a lot of credit for remembering Smith and Lacy who were two of the greatest sportswriters of all time.
The paperback book is available of Amazon.com for $9.59.
