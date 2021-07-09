Bridgett Wilkerson chosen
for Snider Hockey position
The Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation recently selected Bridgett Wilkerson to the newly created position of community outreach manager. Wilkerson, a Philadelphia native, is graduate of Cheyney University who has spent several years working in Philadelphia public and charter schools as a teacher, case manager, learning support specialist, and project manager.
“Bridgett’s extensive experience working closely with families from diverse backgrounds and neighborhoods across the Philadelphia region will be invaluable to our organization,” said Scott Tharp, President, Snider Hockey, in a statement. “We’re excited to have her join our team and help us expand our numerous community outreach initiatives as she works to create new relationships and drive recruiting for Snider Hockey.”
Snider Hockey offers after-school educational assistance helping guide its participants from crayons to careers, ultimately affording those student-athletes that graduate through the program free, four-year college tuition to one of several are colleges.
Snider, the late owner of the Philadelphia Flyers, created the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation with the ultimate goal to build lives and unite communities. He wanted to assure that Philadelphia inner-ty young men and women had an opportunity to succeed in the game of life. With hockey as the hook to lure kids into the program, the emphasis was and continues to be education.
Lincoln University Alumni Association golf outingThe Alumni Association of Lincoln University will host its 2021 Golf Invitational on Monday, July 26 at Hartefeld National Golf Club, a private club located in Avondale, Pa., to raise funds to benefit Lincoln University students.
Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes, an honorary degree alumnus of Lincoln University, is the Honorary Chairman for this fundraising event to support Lincoln University students. For more information, contact the organization by email aalupa.golfinvitational@gmail.com.
