St. Joseph’s Prep continues to show everybody why its football program has been nothing shot of magnificent over the last three years. The Hawks showcased their football talents on the big stage Saturday night indefeating Central York, 62-13, to grab their third consecutive PIAA 6A state championship at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey.
St. Joseph’s Prep had a number of big time performances from several players. It seems a lot of players certainly had their moments in this impressive win.
The Hawks had a terrific passing attack with quarterback Kyle McCord who connected on 21-of-28 passes for 337 yards and four touchdowns. McCord, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound senior, did a great job of getting the offense in high gear.
St. Joseph’s Prep’s leading receiver was Sahmir Hagans who had eight catches for 156 yards and one touchdown. Hagans, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound senior, had a 55-yard TD reception to cap off his magnificent performance.
McCord was able to get the ball to Marvin Harrison Jr. for a couple of scores. Harrison, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior, had three receptions for 72 yards yards and two TDs. McCord and Harrison will be playing their college football at Ohio State next season.
St. Joseph’s Prep wide receiver Malik Cooper had some exciting plays. Cooper, a 5-foot-9, 165-pound senior, had five receptions for 114 yards. In addition, he had a 47-yard punt return for a TD. Cooper displayed his passing skills throwing a 55-yard scoring strike to Hagans.
Cooper is one of the sensational all-around players on the team. He will play his college football at Temple University next year.
“Malik Cooper was unbelievable,” said Tim Roken, St. Joseph’s Prep head coach. “What he’s done the last two years to take over last year as quarterback and lead the offense the rest of the way [to a state title].
“And for this year to come back on that same platform, but at a different position and to catch a touchdown and throw a touchdown and return a punt and make a huge play on special teams to change the ball game.”
St. Joseph’s Prep finished the season with a 6-0 overall and a 3-0 record in the Catholic League. The unblemished mark clearly shows the quality, depth and experience on this team, which helped them secure another state title.
“I think it was a great team effort by our young men and especially our seniors who had an opportunity to go out the way they did winning three consecutive [state championships] and being a part of this varsity program,” Roken said. “You see the efforts obviously offensively we were able to spread the ball around. Six different guys got touchdowns.”
Another big year for the St. Joseph’s Prep football team that concluded with a state title.
