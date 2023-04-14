The Philadelphia 76ers ended the regular season with 54 wins and 28 losses, their highest victory total since 2001-02 when Allen Iverson carried them to the NBA Finals. Joel Embiid captured his second scoring title. James Harden led the league in assists. Head coach Doc Rivers was Eastern Conference coach of the month for March and April. However, this is a franchise that has yet to reach the conference finals in over 20 years.

Everyone understands what is at stake and the fans are cautious hoping another second round exit does not await them. Although the anxiety exists to make a deep playoff run, the 2022-23 regular season produced numerous accomplishments led by Embiid himself. The six-year most valuable player candidate out of Kansas via Cameroon became the first center to win consecutive scoring titles since Bob McAdoo did so for the Buffalo Braves from 1974-76. Embiid is also the first seven-footer to lead the league in scoring average two years straight since Milwaukee’s Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1971 and 1972.

