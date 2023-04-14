The Philadelphia 76ers ended the regular season with 54 wins and 28 losses, their highest victory total since 2001-02 when Allen Iverson carried them to the NBA Finals. Joel Embiid captured his second scoring title. James Harden led the league in assists. Head coach Doc Rivers was Eastern Conference coach of the month for March and April. However, this is a franchise that has yet to reach the conference finals in over 20 years.
Everyone understands what is at stake and the fans are cautious hoping another second round exit does not await them. Although the anxiety exists to make a deep playoff run, the 2022-23 regular season produced numerous accomplishments led by Embiid himself. The six-year most valuable player candidate out of Kansas via Cameroon became the first center to win consecutive scoring titles since Bob McAdoo did so for the Buffalo Braves from 1974-76. Embiid is also the first seven-footer to lead the league in scoring average two years straight since Milwaukee’s Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1971 and 1972.
Harden, who has question marks surrounding the ability to adjust his game while playing with Embiid, led the association in assists per game for the second time in his career. Both he and Embiid are the first pair of teammates to hold the scoring and assists crown since George Gervin and Johnny Moore of the San Antonio Spurs in the 1981-82 season.
As Rivers was named conference coach of the month, this was the second for him this year becoming the only head man in Sixers history to win it multiple times. Rivers also led the squad to a 15-7 record (top in the East) these last two months and an NBA best 42-18 since December 1. Embiid at 33.3 points per game, leads all projections and odds in the highly contested NBA MVP race where he has gone neck and neck with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, already a two-time winner of the award.
Embiid previously said he was more focused on winning a championship than MVP but when asked by Showtime Sports, he admitted how much matters to him.
“One thing I’ll say is that if people tell you that they don’t care about it, they’re lying,” explained Embiid. “That’s the best award you can get as a basketball player, it means a lot. If I were to win it, it would validate all the work that I put in. That’s why I cared about it, because you put in so much work and if you get that recognition, it just validates that you didn’t waste your time.”
Sixers fans will see a familiar face as the Brooklyn Nets come to town for at least games 1 and 2 of the first round. Philly native and former Villanova standout Mikal Bridges leads the Nets’ charge and has emerged as one of the NBA’s most improved players. Bridges was acquired in a blockbuster trade that sent future hall of famer Kevin Durant out to Phoenix. Bridges, originally selected by Philly, was traded on draft day four years ago to the Suns.
For the Sixers to make this first round matchup a resounding success, they not only need peak performances by Embiid and Harden, but also the rest of their starting five. Shooting guard Tyrese Maxey is always an x-factor along with the forward Tobias Harris who must be consistent as a fourth scoring option. Veteran free agent power forward P.J. Tucker does not provide much offensively but he is their best overall defender. The bench is key as well. No matter how Rivers decides on his rotations, contributions mainly by DeAnthony Melton, Georges Niang, Jaden McDaniels and Paul Reed are critical for Philadelphia to take care of Brooklyn in less than seven games.
