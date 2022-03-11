The energy felt like a big-time game in May, the security presence represented a playoff atmosphere, and the sold-out crowd’s profanity-laced chants set the tone.
And then the game started.
From the start of Thursday’s game, the Brooklyn Nets trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Seth Curry had their way with the Philadelphia 76ers on their way to a 129-100 triumph.
On the first score of the game, Durant got to the basket and, with his finesse touch, scored and unleashed a loud yell towards the crowd, including Hall of Famer Allen Iverson, who sat to the right of the basket.
Durant scored a team-high 25 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, and dished out seven assists for the Nets.
Curry, the former Sixer included in the trade sending disgruntled all-star Ben Simmons to Brooklyn, netted 24 points on 71% shooting. Irving added 22 points.
Embiid needed 19 free throws to score a game-high 27 points, and the Sixers wilted under the bright lights, despite down-playing the game.
Harden had his worst game as a Sixer, missing shot after shot on his way to 3-17 shooting night where he scored just 11 points and turned the ball over more times (four) than he made shots.
Harden’s one highlight of the night came in the first half when he hit his patented step-back three-pointer to pass Reggie Miller for third all-time in three-pointers made in NBA history.
Philadelphia made just 30 shots the entire night for 30% shooting.
The team didn’t show up on a night when Sixers fans let their hate for Simmons shine.
Second-year guard Tyrese Maxey, who had flourished since the Sixers added Harden to the lineup, struggled, scoring just four points and continuously getting burned defensively.
Simmons scorned the Sixers by forcing his way to Brooklyn and got the last laugh Thursday without playing a second as the Nets lead ballooned to 36 points in the fourth quarter.
The bottom line is the Nets won the season series 3-1. However, the Sixers (40-25) hold the Eastern Conference’s third seed, while the Nets (34-33) are the eighth seed and currently are in the play-in tournament. The loss was terrible, but it’s time to move on from all things Brooklyn and Simmons related.
After two days off, Philadelphia takes a one-game detour to Orlando(17-50) on Sunday. Brooklyn hosts the New York Knicks (28-38) Sunday.
