Delaware Penn St Football

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) fends off Delaware defensive back Nic Ware (22) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Delaware, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in State College, Pa. — AP Photo/Barry Reeger

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Nick Singleton ran for three touchdowns and No. 7 Penn State's defense was nearly perfect as the Nittany Lions defeated Delaware 63-7 on Saturday.

Kaytron Allen ran for 103 yards and a touchdown, while quarterbacks Drew Allar and Beau Pribula each scored on second-half runs for the Nittany Lions who dominated their FCS counterparts.

The Associated Press

