Simons Sonics recently won the Christian Youth Basketball Association (CYBA) Spring League championship. The spring league games were played in Kensington. Simons Sonics are a 15-17 year-old basketball team. The league was held from May 15 to June 12. Thabis Moore was the head coach of the Simons Sonics team. For more information on the league, go to www.cybabasketball.org
Black Women in Sport Foundation announces the appointment of three new board members
The Black Women in Sport Foundation recently announced the appointment of three new board members to the BWSF leadership: Torri Browning, Natalie M. Jenkins, and Eliah Nze. Each appointee is a former athlete. The bring a great deal of professional experience in marketing, communications, sports management and finance to the organization.
"I am thrilled Ellah, Natalie and Torrie will be joining our Board of Directors. They all have incredible backgrounds and have been part of terrific companies, teams, institutions and organizations," said BWSF co-founder Tina Sloan Green in a statement. "We look forward to their leadership, energy, and diverse perspectives. The future looks very bright for BWSF."
Like Sloan Green, Jenkins and Nze have distinguished themselves as being firsts in their athletic careers. Jenkins, a native of Atlanta, Ga., is a former Division I standout and professional athlete. She is the first Black woman to have signed for the University of Georgia women's tennis program.
Nze is the first African American in Duke's program history to receive a full tennis scholarship to represent the Blue Devils. In 2009, she played an integral role in Duke winning the program's first NCAA Team Championship title.
Jenkins is a senior manager in Ernst & Young's Business Consulting practice. She has more than 11 years of advisory, audit and tax experience.
Nze is currently the racquet sports manager within the University of Pennsylvania's athletic department. She joined in 2016 and is responsible for overseeing all revenue generating opportunities and the daily operations of the tennis and squash centers.
Browning is the head women's tennis coach at George Washington University. She is also a member of the Atlantic 10 Conference Commission for Racial Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.
$20 million lead gift launches campaign for reimagined Saint Joseph's Athletics Complex
Saint Joseph's athletics, friends and supporters will transform the current athletic facility into a state-of-the-art athletics complex announced in a press release.
The project will meet and exceed the ever-changing needs and expectations of the Division I student-athlete, create campus community connection and engage fans like never before. Highlights include dedicated basketball training and practice facilities for the men's and women's programs, an indoor turf training facility, expanded high-performance facilities that support both physical and mental well-being, an enhanced gameday experience and multiple spaces for on-campus community building.
The $55 million fundraising campaign was started with a $20 million leadership gift from alumnus, James J. Maguire '58, who will continue to champion the remainder of philanthropic efforts.
"This amazing facility will move as fast as we can raise the funds, and we are looking to the legions of passionate Hawks who care so much about St. Joe's basketball to get behind us. By getting involved in this effort, fans, friends and die-hard Hawks can help build the next chapter of St. Joe's athletics incredible legacy," Maguire said in a statement. "There are numerous opportunities to make an impact on, and even lend your name to, this facility that will do so much to drive our winning culture at St. Joe's."
Maguire's support of the university through the years has influenced a number of milestones including the expansion of the campus footprint, enrichment of academic programs and scholarships, as well as renovations of Francis M. Maguire Art Museum at the Barnes Arboretum.
"Mr. Magure's steadfast support of a St. Joe's Hawk - selfless, bold, resilient and honorable," said Jill Bodensteiner, Saint Joseph's director of athletics, in a statement. "We are extremely grateful, humbled, and proud that Mr. Maguire's unwavering support endorses our athletics mission to achieve competitive excellence, build community, and maximize the potential of our student-athletes as people, students and athletes."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.