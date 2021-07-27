Simone Biles has withdrawn from the women's team gymnastic team event, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has confirmed to CNN.
She withdrew from the women's team final after she left the field to be attended to by the trainer.
She came back with a heavily strapped foot, but did not warm up for uneven bars — USA's second apparatus.
Instead, Jordan Chiles warmed up.
Biles was looking to add to her haul of four gold medals won at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
"Simone, on the first event of the first rotation of the team competition ... she bailed out of her vault," said CNN sports analyst Christine Brennan.
More to follow.
