Simone Biles withdrew from multiple events at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Simone Biles, the four-time Olympic gold medalist and gymnastics superstar, will return to competition this summer, USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday. Biles has not competed since the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and had not announced any future competitive plans, but she is on the roster for the U.S. Classic to be held outside Chicago on Aug. 5.

Biles, 26, will be joined at the competition by fellow Olympic all-around gold medalist Sunisa Lee, who also has not performed at the elite level since the Tokyo Games. Lee, however, competed for Auburn for two seasons and had already mentioned her intention to contend for a spot on the 2024 U.S. Olympic team, despite an unspecified health issue involving her kidneys earlier this year.

