Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner
partners with Legacy Bowl
The HBCU Legacy Bowl recently announced a new, multi-year partnership with Seattle Seahawks All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner. Wagner, a Super Bowl champion and seven-time Pro Bowl selection, was recognized as a member of the NFL 2010’s All-Decade Team and a 2019 nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
Off the field, Wagner is a prominent venture investor, a Forbes 30 Under 30 recipient, and constantly searching for efforts to impower the African American community and support Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
“Bobby Wagner is a true and loyal friend to HBCUs,” said Super Bowl MVP and Black College Football Hall of Fame cofounder Doug Williams in a statement. We thank him for his leadership and continued commitment to opening doors for others.”
“It’s an honor to support the Black College Football Hall of Fame and HBCU Legacy Bowl in their efforts to provide more opportunities for students attending historically Black colleges and universities,” Wagner said in a statement.
The HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the BCFHOF is a postseason all-star game that will showcase the top 100 NFL draft-eligible football players from HBCUs. The game will be played on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 (Yulman Stadium at Tulane University), and broadcast live on NFL Network. More than a football game, the week-long celebration of Black culture and history will give invaluable exposure for HBCU students.
Book offers perspective on race, diversity from a student-athleteA new sports book written by Bo-Dean Sanders, a former college football student-athlete, on various stereotypes through the foundation of sports and experiences titled “Race Against...Against Race,” published by Morgan James Publishing.
In the book, Sanders writes about his personal journey addressing issues of race relations. The book chronicles his college football career, but also his individual journey involving unconscious bias, social acceptance, race relations, and cultural identity, and the positive impact multiculturalism had on his relationships in college.
With his perspective on diversity and inclusion, he writes about his experiences a a young man growing up playing high school football in Jacksonville, FL, then as a college student who left the comfort of Cheyney University, the oldest Historically Black College and University for an affluent, predominantly white school, Villanova University. There, Sanders encountered financial issues, homelessness and a uncertain future. He persevered through a lot of adversity and worked extremely hard to reach for the Black American dream.
The book is now available in bookstores and online.
