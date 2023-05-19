NBA Lottery

Victor Wembanyama, seen here in November 2022, is likely headed to San Antonio after the five-time NBA champion Spurs on Tuesday night won the rights to the top pick at the NBA Draft lottery. —Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Young French superstar Victor Wembanyama is likely headed to San Antonio after the five-time NBA champion Spurs on Tuesday night won the rights to the top pick at the NBA Draft lottery.

“I can’t really describe [my emotions] right now,” the 19-year-old told ESPN from Paris. “My heart is beating, I’ve got everyone I love around me. It’s a really special moment I’m going to remember for the rest of my life.”

CNN

CNN

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.